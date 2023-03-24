Mark Stevenson Joins General Atlantic as Senior Advisor Focused on Life Sciences

General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, announced today that Mark Stevenson has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor. In his role, Mr. Stevenson will provide strategic counsel and support to the firm's investment teams and portfolio companies in the Life Sciences sector.

Mr. Stevenson brings more than three decades of experience and significant leadership experience in the sector, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO, a Fortune 100 company providing life science solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics and pharma services with over $40B in sales annually. He was responsible for the company's portfolio of life science, analytical and diagnostic businesses as well as the company's innovation and digital strategy. Mr. Stevenson currently serves as a member of the company's Scientific Advisory Board. He joined Thermo Fisher in 2014 as President of Life Sciences Solutions through the company's acquisition of Life Technologies, where he had served as President and Chief Operating Officer. He previously held the roles of President and Chief Operating Officer of Applied Biosystems prior to its merger with Invitrogen Corporation.

"At a time in life sciences when technology is playing a more important role than ever, and the scale of complexity and innovation is expanding, we are thrilled to welcome Mark," said Brett Zbar, MD, Managing Director and Global Head of Life Sciences at General Atlantic. "Mark has a strong track record leading public and private companies and driving strategic growth, leveraging his expertise across many areas within life sciences including genomics and enabling tools. We believe he will bring great value to our portfolio and be an important partner to our Life Sciences team in seeking to identify emerging and compelling opportunities for investment in what we view as a golden age of biology."

"I share General Atlantic's conviction in the large and growing global opportunity set within life sciences," said Mark Stevenson. "I look forward to working with Brett and the General Atlantic team as we work to identify and support entrepreneurs seeking to scale the companies that are driving the next wave of biotechnology innovation."

Mr. Stevenson received his MBA from Henley Management School and his bachelor's degree in Chemistry from the University of Reading. He is also a board member of several early-stage Life Sciences companies. He currently serves on the boards of Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR, Harbinger Health and the Personalized Medicine Coalition.

General Atlantic formally established Life Sciences as a core sector in 2020. As of December 31, 2022, General Atlantic has invested more than $2.5 billion in over 25 companies in the Life Sciences sector globally.

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 495 growth companies throughout its history. Established in 1980 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs and deliver lasting impact, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to scale innovative businesses around the world. General Atlantic has more than $72 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of December 31, 2022, and more than 220 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Miami, Mumbai, Munich, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Stamford and Tel Aviv. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit: www.generalatlantic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230324005094/en/