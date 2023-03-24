House of Pearls Connects with Exclusive Jewelers at the 2023 HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewelry Show

Premium jewelry brand sources indulgent pearls, delivering substantial savings direct to online customers
LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- House of Pearls, the premium jewelry brand that offers affordable pearls direct to consumers, was thrilled to exhibit at the recent HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewelry Show. The fair is the world’s preeminent jewelry marketplace.
The highly anticipated and prestigious HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewelry Show, known to the jewelry trade for its extraordinary prestige, boasted some of the largest and most exclusive global vendors. Visitors were amazed by rare, vintage and modern jewelry designs and watches.
As a relatively young brand, House of Pearls was able to attend and meet many jewelers and clients to establish new relationships and connections. The show provided great networking opportunities, facilitating expansion of the company’s product range and customer base.
“The jewelry industry has reported that high-quality pearls are the most desired jewelry item and the most difficult to find. The best pearls are now more rare and expensive. Matching pearls for jewelry items is difficult, especially because pearl production was significantly less in locations such as Tahiti, where pearl farming dropped by half. Now, brides are looking for the best wedding pearls and we have made it easier than ever for people to own luxurious pearl jewelry. Thanks to our sources, we have inventory and can provide our clients with lower prices because there is no middleman,” said a company spokesperson.
House of Pearls provides pure and authentic pearls and is loved by women for its beautiful items and double-knotted pearl necklaces with stunning clasps. The company specializes in the most desirable Akoya pearls, South Sea pearls, Tahitian pearls and freshwater pearls. The company meticulously chooses only the best-quality pearls, creates the finest jewelry and is dedicated to providing women around the globe with the finest pearls straight from the source at the best prices.
