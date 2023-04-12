NobleAI Secures Over $17 Million in Series A Funding to Expand its Science-Based Artificial Intelligence Platform

NobleAI Secures Series A Funding led by Microsoft's Venture Capital Fund, Chevron Technology Ventures, General Purpose VC, Alumni Ventures and other investors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NobleAI, a leading provider of science-based artificial intelligence solutions for chemistry, material science, energy and sustainability research and development announced that it has closed over $17 million in Series A funding. The investment round was led by M12 - Microsoft's Venture Capital Fund. Chevron Technology Ventures, General Purpose VC, Alumni Ventures and other investors also participated.
With the new funding, NobleAI will expand its capabilities to accelerate and optimize customers' chemical and materials science R&D and processes via its user-friendly cloud-based platform. The company is expanding its team of AI experts, data scientists, and industry specialists and investing in research and development to continue to build new solutions for chemical formulations, materials science, and environmental sustainability applications.
"The NobleAI team is excited to have the support of Microsoft M12, Chevron Technology Ventures, General Purpose VC and our other investors as we continue to expand our science-based AI solutions for a sustainable world.” said Sunil Sanghavi, CEO of NobleAI. “Our unique technology is already helping leading Chemicals, Materials & Energy companies accelerate their product pipelines, optimize formulations and obtain predictions faster. We look forward to expanding our capabilities to even more industries and use cases."
NobleAI's user-friendly cloud based platform is designed to help scientists and product developers rapidly improve their understanding, use, selection, development and discovery of chemicals and materials. The company’s technology combines data-centric approaches (including artificial intelligence and machine learning) with scientific principles to generate accurate predictions and actionable insights that accelerate the research and discovery process.
About NobleAI
NobleAI builds software that empowers the world’s most important research and scientific teams accelerate their process of innovation, enabling them to improve results and bring sustainable products to market. NobleAI incorporates scientific laws and constraints along with data-centric methods into an adapted neural network and delivers insights and solutions to complex problems. Backed by an incredible team of scientists, engineers, and deep-tech investors, NobleAI constantly innovates to develop data and compute-efficient products that deliver high value.
