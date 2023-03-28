KRAIBURG TPE Americas Partners with APTA Resinas in Brazil, South America

We understood that the TPE demand in Latin America is prevalent, to participate in it, we needed a strategic partner to achieve our growth goals. APTA has been the precise fit the Brazilian market.”
BUFORD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KRAIBURG TPE has various distribution alliances throughout the Americas, supplying into specific market segments in each country.
When it comes to thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) and distribution, KRAIBURG TPE provides consistent high-quality compounds and support, working jointly with their partners to provide the technical expertise necessary to mitigate customer challenges within their applications.
APTA Resinas Overview
APTA Resinas (APTA) specializes in the development of applications and commercialization of thermoplastic engineering resins and polyolefins. With more than 20 years of experience and success, APTA has grown and in 2015 became part of the Vinmar International group, thus consolidating into one of the largest companies within the plastics sector in Brazil.
Constant reference in innovation in the sector through its highly qualified team, APTA values its customer relationships with trust, transparency, respect and responsibility. In addition, they comprehend the importance of understanding the individual demands of each client, in order to compose a complete and personalized supply solution.
APTA and KRAIBURG TPE (KTPE) fostered a business relationship in mid 2022 and officially joined forces in February 2023 to locally represent KRAIBURG TPE in the Brazilian TPE market. This partnership aims to grow the thermoplastic elastomer presence in the automotive market by providing specialty compounds with exceptional elasticity, thermoplastic processing, flexibility, and adhesion to various substrates.
KRAIBURG TPE has over 30 years of experience, and combined with APTA’s regional reach and expertise, they strive to provide precise custom engineered material solutions and efficient service. With APTA’s regional know-how and KRAIBURG TPE’s technical knowledge and global OEM material approvals in the automotive segment, the alliance is poised for mutual beneficial. “With a noteworthy market share in Brazil, and in-depth market analysis conducted in specific South American Countries, we understood that the TPE demand in Latin America is prevalent and to participate in it, we needed a strategic partner that would aid us in achieving our growth goals. APTA has been the precise fit the Brazilian market” stated Alberto Oba, Sales and Marketing Director for KRAIBURG TPE Americas.
Automotive Applications
KRAIBURG TPE and APTA both embody extensive experience in the automotive manufacturing industry and understand that durable, quality driven polymers drive the interior, exterior and under the hood applications for OEMs. Both companies have lined up a series of high-performance grades that stand out with their mechanical, chemical, weathering and thermal resistance properties. Resulting in more efficient, lighter and robust applications. The new partnership will continuously provide high quality TPE and exemplary customer support to ensure customer satisfaction. With APTA’s local resources coupled with a sound strategy in the South American region, the partnership will surely aid numerous OEMs and molders.
As part of the support strategy and focus on this new alliance, APTA and KTPE will be participating in this year’s International Plastic Fair (Plásticos Brasil) in Sao Paulo, Brazil from March 27th to 31st.
About KRAIBURG TPE:
KRAIBURG TPE (www.kraiburg-tpe.com) is a global manufacturer of custom thermoplastic elastomers. KRAIBURG TPE was founded in 2001 as an independent business unit of the KRAIBURG Group and is now the industry's competence leader in the field of TPE compounds. The company's goal is to provide safe, reliable and sustainable products for customer applications. With more than 680 employees worldwide and production sites in Germany, the USA and Malaysia, the company offers a large product portfolio for applications in the automotive, industrial and consumer goods industries, as well as for the strictly regulated medical sector. The established THERMOLAST®, COPEC®, HIPEX® and For Tec E® product lines are processed by injection molding or extrusion and offer manufacturers numerous advantages not only in processing but also in product design. KRAIBURG TPE is characterized by its innovative strength, global customer orientation, customized product solutions and reliable service. The company is ISO 50001 certified at its headquarters in Germany and holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications at all its sites worldwide.
About APTA:
APTA (https://www.aptaresinas.com.br/) is a company specialized in the development of applications and commercialization of Thermoplastic Engineering Resins and Polyolefins. With more than 20 years of experience and success, APTA has grown and in 2015 became part of the Vinmar International group, thus consolidating itself as one of the largest companies in the sector in the country.
Constant reference in innovation in the sector through its highly qualified team, we always value the relationship of trust, transparency, respect and responsibility. In addition, the importance of understanding the individual demands of each client, in order to compose a complete and personalized supply solution. With strategically located offices and distribution centers, we offer broad and efficient service coverage throughout the country.
