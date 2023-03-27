Violence Link Training Saves Lives

The International Association of Chiefs of Police passed a resolution for the need for law enforcement to train officers on animal abuse, and violence link.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Front line violence link training helps to stop victimization by leveraging the link between animal and human abuse, and can literally save lives.
Violence Link Consulting is providing front line service agencies (victim services, police, animal welfare professionals, Veterinarians) with training that focuses on the link between human and animal abuse. When front line service professionals are properly trained on how to identify these linkages early on and how to implement intervention strategies, it can prevent victimization, improve community safety, and literally save lives.
Decades of evidence-based research and numerous criminal cases have shown a direct link between animal abuse, and the use of animals, to facilitate violent crimes. In crimes such as intimate partner violence, elder abuse, human trafficking, and child abuse, animals are often used to coerce, intimidate, and/or control victims. In cases of organized crime and gang violence, animals are exploited/abused to fund illegal enterprises (animal fighting), recruit young members, and to sell or trade drugs or weapons. There is even a link between terrorism and animal abuse whereby explosives are tested on animals.
Information at conferences is great, but true training must include education, intervention, and prevention. The linkage is so strong, so predictable, that it is imperative to equip law enforcement, victim service providers, and animal welfare professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to help identify and act on these intervention options as early as possible,” stated Teena Stoddart, the owner of Violence Link Consulting.
Violence Link Consulting provides training and consulting services on violence link to enforcement agencies (police and municipal), victim services, animal welfare investigators, Veterinarians, Veterinary Technicians, provincial and federal governments, and educational institutions.
Biography on Teena Stoddart
Having a background in serial predator crime, Teena designed the first violence link training for law enforcement in Canada. Since 2018 she has been delivering violence link training to law enforcement, victim services, animal welfare professionals, as well as speaking at various conferences internationally. Teena has been consulted by federal politicians for expertise on intervention strategies to stop victimization, given expert testimony in the Canadian House of Parliament Justice Committee, and has assisted various Provinces to understand the value of training and regional coalitions.
