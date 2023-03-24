PlagiarismCheck.Org released ChatGPT Content Detector to help educators maintain Academic Integrity

ChatGPT Content Detector ensures the minimization of false positives, which can occur when human text is mistakenly identified as AI-generated text
— Garrett Baklytskyi
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The technology of auto-writing is evolving extremely fast. PlagiarismCheck.Org, a Ukrainian startup that specialized in EdTech software, has announced the launch of ChatGPT Content Detector - a tool that helps to reveal AI-generated content reaching 97% accuracy. This tool was developed by testing numerous models based on stylometry and perplexity, with the primary goal of protecting Academic Integrity against AI damage.
ChatGPT Content Detector aims to pinpoint the generated text or its extracts in the whole piece. The algorithm scans students’ works for the paragraphs or sentences that have certain AI traits and flags them for a professor as AI-produced content.
The problem of violating academic integrity with the help of AI is essentially a victimless crime. Nonetheless, it primarily damages the quality of education a cheating student will eventually have. On the other hand, the writing can be authentic even if the software says it is not. That’s why the PlagiarismCheck.Org team believes it's important to eliminate false positive results. The main thing in AI detection is the fact that a person can write in “AI style,” but this is impossible in the opposite way (yet).
ChatGPT Content Detector analyzes text on different levels: the whole piece, paragraphs, and sentences. It helps the platform to give an objective result, answering the question of whether or not the text was generated by AI. Such an approach to text scanning gives educators more certainty about the originality of writing.
“When the tools to generate an essay with no effort are openly available, there is always a risk of academic indecency. For professors to face and overcome this challenge, there is PlagiarismCheck that brings certainty to analyzing students’ works for AI presence, similarity, and authorship. ChatGPT Content Detector analyzes multiple parameters and accurately detects AI-generated text from various AI bots. This ensures minimization of false positives, which can occur when human text is mistakenly identified as AI-generated text” says Garrett Baklytskyi, Head of Product at PlagiarismCheck.Org
About PlagiarismCheck.Org
PlagiarismCheck.Org is an online software that helps educational institutions and individuals check text originality, verify authorship, and improve writing. The tool is able to scan web pages and academic databases to identify any instances of plagiarism. With 200 000+ users and 8 years on the market, PlagiarismCheck.org ensures the integrity of their work and maintains high standards of academic and professional ethics.
Learn more at https://plagiarismcheck.org/
