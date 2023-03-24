Sofema Aviation Services is 15 Years Old

Reaching our 15-year milestone is a credit to the strong team we have in Sofema, together with our clear values, resilience, customer focus, and innovation.”
— Steve Bentley FRAeS CEO of Sofema
SOFIA, BULGARIA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com is very proud to share their 15th year anniversary
A big thank you to all Customers, Partners, Trainers, and last but not least the Sofema Staff!
Milestones for 2023
> Over 650 Courses now available at www.sassofia.com
> 300+ Courses, Packages, and Diplomas now available at www.sofemaonline.com
> In 2023 SAS shall see the 100,000th delegate enroll in EASA Compliant Sofema Regulatory & Vocational Training
SAS was founded in 2008 by aviation professionals with the aim of providing high-quality, cost-effective aviation training and consultancy services to the aviation industry.
Sofema Aviation Services has an extensive network of clients across the globe, which includes airlines, maintenance organizations, airports, civil aviation authorities, and other aviation-related organizations. This has helped the company to gain a deep understanding of the aviation industry and to tailor its services to meet the specific needs of its clients.
About Sofema Aviation Services
Over the past 15 years, Sofema Aviation Services has built a reputation for excellence in the aviation industry, providing a wide range of training courses and consultancy services to airlines, maintenance organizations, and aviation authorities around the world.
SAS training courses cover a wide range of topics, including aviation safety management, human factors, maintenance, quality management, and regulatory compliance. Courses are designed to provide practical, real-world training that helps aviation professionals improve their competence, knowledge, and skills.
Sofema consultancy services help organizations improve their safety and compliance performance. These services include safety audits, compliance reviews, and regulatory support, as well as customized training and development programs tailored to meet the specific needs of individual organizations.
Looking Forward to a Future Together
Having established over the last 15 years an unrivalled EASA regulatory compliant aviation training and consultancy company, with a Company ethos strongly focused on delivering a customer-centric approach.
The SAS team strongly believes that by truly prioritizing the needs of the customers and placing them first, Sofema Aviation Services has achieved the growth and stability that has brought us this far, and will continue to drive growth in the future.
Contact team@sassofia.com for additional information or comments & questions.
