Gov. Lee, Ford Celebrate Historic BlueOval City in West TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Ford Motor Company will mark significant progress on construction at the historic BlueOval City complex in West Tennessee.

Tennesseans are invited to view the live event here at 10 a.m. CT.

“Ford’s decision to bring BlueOval City to West Tennessee is a testament to our state’s skilled workforce and leading role in the future of American automotive manufacturing,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “With the single largest investment in state history, this historic project brings thousands of jobs and new opportunities for Tennessee families to thrive. I thank the local leaders and legislators who made this day possible and look forward to BlueOval City’s long-term success in West Tennessee.”

In 2021, Ford Motor Company and SK On committed an historic $5.6 billion investment to build a 3,600-acre mega campus called BlueOval City at the Megasite of West Tennessee, where the production of Ford’s second generation electric trucks will begin in 2025. BlueOval City is set to create 30,000 jobs across West Tennessee, including 6,000 jobs directly on site, and will launch a landmark skilled training partnership to prepare the future workforce.

“BlueOval City is the blueprint for Ford’s electric future around the world,” said Bill Ford, Ford’s executive chair. “We will build revolutionary electric vehicles at an advanced manufacturing site that works in harmony with the planet, aligning business growth and innovation with environmental progress. We will work hand in hand with West Tennessee communities to make this a success and create a better future for thousands of families."

Tennessee boasts the fastest-growing economy of all 50 states, a strong business climate and a strategic workforce strategy that have created more than 170,000 jobs for Tennesseans and generated more than $30 billion in capital investment since 2019.

Opportunity & Jobs for Tennesseans

The strategic investment will result in tremendous economic development and opportunity for Tennesseans including:

· The creation of 30,000 new jobs in West Tennessee, which includes direct and indirect jobs to support the site’s operations, resulting in more than $1.02 billion in annual earnings.

· An anticipated $3.5 billion each year to Tennessee’s gross state product.

· Temporary construction benefits including $5.6 billion to be spent on land, buildings, and other real property improvements.

· Additionally, more than 32,000 jobs are expected to support the construction period, with around $1.87 billion in salaries related to construction activity.

“BlueOval City will be transformational for our state, and the work done in West Tennessee will have an impact on the global automotive industry,” said Stuart McWhorter, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. “We are proud to partner with Ford and SK On and thank them for their significant investment and pledge to educate and train the workforce of tomorrow.”

Commitment to Skilled Workforce

In conjunction with Ford’s battery and vehicle manufacturing campus, the state will build and operate an on-site Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) to prepare the future workforce with customized industry training.

This year, Lee will continue his commitment to skill the next generation of Tennesseans with a $1 billion proposal in the FY24 budget to complete the TCAT Master Plan, which includes expanding and improving 16 sites, replacing seven outdated facilities and building six brand new TCATs in strategic locations across the state.

