Website Closers Facilitates The Sale Of Carver's Olde Iron — Helps Vintage Ironcast Company Pass The Torch

Craftsmanship from a bygone era proves to be still desirable in these modern times. Read how Website Closers was able to mediate the sale of Carver’s Olde Iron.
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WebsiteClosers.com, the world’s largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Carver’s Olde Iron, a renowned 35-year-old e-commerce company specializing in cast iron, door knobs, horseshoes, and home decors.
The company, which also sells an assortment of galvanized buckets for floral, gardening, and crafting use, has been in business for over 35 years and has already built a loyal customer base. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed for confidentiality purposes, Carver’s Olde Iron was sold within a few percentage points of the full asking price.
Carver’s Olde Iron Founder Mr. Doyle Carver stated, “I couldn’t believe how many people were interested in my business. The future looks bright and I am pleased to pass the torch to a new owner who is passionate about the business and the products we offer. I have confidence that they will continue to provide our customers with the same level of quality and service that we have always strived for in Carver’s Olde Iron."
Jeff Hanson, Franchise Owner and Broker with Website Closers managed the sell-side transaction. Mr. Hanson stated, "Carver's Olde Iron is a company that has stood the test of time. It has an impressive history and its products are timeless, appealing to those who appreciate the craftsmanship of a bygone era. It was a pleasure working with Doyle Carver because his company has a rich history of providing high-quality products and excellent customer service. We were able to identify a buyer who is passionate about the products offered by Carver's Olde Iron and is very excited to take the business to the next level."
Carver’s Olde Iron will continue to operate under its own brand and will focus on continuing to expand its existing lines of business. It operates within the niche space of iron décor for the home and hobbyist. By providing excellent quality products with a 35-year proven track record of experience and success, Carver’s Olde Iron is poised to continue to grow in the ever-increasing category of unique cast iron home décor.
Speaking about the acquisition, Carver’s Olde Iron Founder, Mr. Doyle Carver, stated, “We appreciate all the hard work everyone put in to make this transaction happen.”
Congratulations to both parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
Media Contact:
Jason Guerrettaz
Executive Director
800-251-1559
info@websiteclosers.com
ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERS
As the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.