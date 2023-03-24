Clientron Obtained ISO 26262 Automotive Functional Safety Certificate

Clientron, a leading automotive electronics manufacturer, officially announced receiving ISO 26262:2018 ASIL-D Automotive Functional Safety Certificate.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clientron, a leading automotive electronics manufacturer, officially announced that it has received ISO 26262:2018 ASIL-D Automotive Functional Safety Certificate, aiming to enlarge its presence in the smart automotive supply chain worldwide.

ISO 26262 is a globally recognized automotive functional safety standard, regarded as one of the basic requirements for suppliers to enter the automotive supply chain. The standard applies to the complete lifecycle of electrical and electronic components in the automotive industry, including initial safety concepts, system development, software and hardware development, production, operation, maintenance, and scrapping. ASIL (Automotive Safety Integration Level) is a risk classification system defined by the ISO 26262 standard. ASIL has four categories - ASIL A to ASIL D, and ASIL D indicates the most critical level of the development process.

Clientron has focused its efforts on the establishment of a functional safety system for its smart e-cockpit system. It involves multiple development phases, namely functional safety management, development at the concept stage and system stage, software/hardware development, process safety, and product launch. Thanks to the professional consulting service and support, Clientron managed to receive ISO 26262 functional safety certificate at the highest level of ASIL-D from DEKRA. This demonstrates that they can effectively control the risks and functional safety identified in the development process and deliver the product’s safety and reliability. Therefore, the smart e-cockpit system is well served with a safe, intelligent driving environment, strongly positioning them in the international electric vehicle market.

Ms. Kelly Wu, President & CEO of Clientron, stated that the successful ISO 26262 certification at the highest level ASIL-D represents our remarkable capability in working out safe, reliable, connected V2X solutions for smart e-cockpits system by working to the development process and management system of international automakers. Clientron has set electronics, battery, electric motor, and electrical control at its core and integrated the main EV automotive electronics system. With this solution, everything is interconnected, from the autonomous driving information system and dashboard of the smart cockpit to BCM (body control module), VCU (vehicle control unit), AVAS (acoustic vehicle alerting system), and vision assistance system. The certification also expands collaboration opportunities with European and American automakers and tier-1 suppliers. Clientron thus showcases its determination to gain a foothold in the smart automotive supply chain and break into the global EV market.

< About Clientron >
Based in Taiwan, Clientron has been dedicated to the automotive industry in the design, manufacturing, and system integration of automotive electronics for over twenty years.

Clientron has been focusing on R&D design and system integration services and has expertise in the technology of integrating the sub-systems that communicates with all the components and applications within an electric vehicle. We have helped manufacturers to build up the smart e-Cockpit of vehicles, which has won the favor of major automakers in many regions.
With the development of integrated in-vehicle infotainment systems as the core, Clientron has been innovatively developing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and the applications of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X). In Clientron, the commitment to being the leading supplier to produce user-friendly, secure, reliable, and durable products in the auto industry has never changed.

Smart eCockpit of Electric Vehicle (Bus)

About

About Clientron Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated in providing highly integrated embedded solution to our clients worldwide. With more than 35 years experiences in design, manufacturing, and after-sales-service, Clientron offers high quality and technology leading solutions, including POS, Kiosk, Thin Client and Automotive Electronics. Clientron commits to continuously providing the engineering excellence towards innovative solutions and best services to global partners and customers. Visit us at www.clientron.com .

Clientron POS, Thin Client, AUTO Electronics Manufacturer in Taiwan

