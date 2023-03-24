SPJIMR Joins Hands with Mumbai Angels, Launches Accelerator Programme for Startups in Finance

SPJIMR FinNovate, the accelerator brings together learning, mentoring, and funding under one roof
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Centre for Financial Innovation (CFI) at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P.Jain Institute of Management & Research has announced the launch of "SPJIMR FinNovate Accelerator" in partnership with Mumbai Angels. An accelerator programme aimed at supporting startups in the finance industry, this programme will bring together the most promising startups, leading corporates, coveted mentors, and large corporations in the BFSI industry.
SPJIMR FinNovate offers startups access to learning, mentoring, business, funding, and certification all under one roof. The programme will provide each startup access to over 25 exceptional mentors, some of the biggest names in the corporate world, such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Lombard, ICICI Prudential AMC, and leading angel investors like Mumbai Angels. This unique accelerator offers startups a one-of-a-kind opportunity to network, gather skills, and secure funding to take their businesses to the next level.
"We are excited to launch the SPJIMR FinNovate Accelerator, which is an amalgamation of the best and brightest in the world of finance," said Mr. Manoj Mohan, Head of SPJIMR FinNovate and an erstwhile investment banker. "SPJIMR FinNovate is our tribute to the country for promoting wise innovation and thereby an Atmanirbhar Bharat. For startups, this accelerator will be equity-free, and the only thing that the organizers are looking for is high-quality, innovative ideas."
"The launch of SPJIMR FinNovate Accelerator is a significant achievement in our continuous endeavor to influence practice and promote value-based growth" says Dr. Varun Nagaraj, Dean of SPJIMR.
Nandini Mansinghka, CEO, Mumbai Angels, said: “We view fintech to be one of the engines that'll drive the next generation of startups in the country. Building a successful fintech startup is not just about the money, but is also about education, handholding, guidance, and mentoring. We have joined hands with SPJIMR to create an accelerator programme for finance startups, to not only help nurture them with a structured programme, and market access but also to help fund the next fifty of the most successful fintech startups in India.”
Applications for the accelerator programme will be open to startups from March '23, and the first cohort is set to start the programme from June '23. For more information about the SPJIMR FinNovate Accelerator, please email cfi@spjimr.org.
About SPJIMR
S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) (http://www.spjimr.org) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is consistently ranked among the top ten business schools in India. With a mission to 'influence practice and promote value-based growth' through pioneering programs and pedagogical innovations, SPJIMR stands out for its unique and distinctive approach to management education.
About Mumbai Angels
Mumbai Angels, India’s premier platform for private investment (a part of 360 ONE, earlier
known as IIFL Wealth & Asset Management), holds an AUM of USD 130 Mn and a 200+ strong portfolio spanning a wide range of sectors, such as Technology, Consumer, Life Sciences,DefenseTech, SpaceTech, EV, AgriTech, FinTech, EdTech, Gaming, and Content, etc. Of theoverall portfolio, the platform has exited/secured the next round of funding for 100+ of them. The platform has 750+ investors spread across 70+ Global and Indian cities.
For More Information on SPJIMR FinNovate, Please Contact: mediarelations@spjimr.org
