Automat-IT Senior Hires: Turbocharging the Cloud Success of Start-ups in Europe

L-R, Shiri Smid, Teresa Aparicio and Gabriela Toren, Automat-IT
— Ziv Kashtan, Chief Executive Officer
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- European start-ups are set to be the major beneficiaries of expansion by Automat-IT, a leading cloud services provider and a strategic Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) partner.
Since its inception, the Israeli-based company has developed a track record of driving double-digit growth for start-ups by helping them migrate to the cloud, simplify operations, improve performance, security and scalability and reduce costs and time-to-market.
Automat-IT recently announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS that will make it easier and more cost-effective for customers to design and run their cloud services.
Chief Executive Officer, Ziv Kashtan, says the company has now embarked on the next stage of its growth, with senior hires and expansion into Europe.
“We have always put our customers at the centre of what we do. The wide range of services we offer with no customer cost is a game changer for many start-ups. We are very excited to now bring that same capability to a new market,” Mr Kashtan said.
To support the expansion, Automat-IT has made three senior hires.
Teresa Aparicio – European Sales Director
Teresa will lead the European sales expansion of Automat-IT. Her deep AWS and start-up expertise - a result of her previous AWS experience and being a start-up founder - will be key in her new role. She was previously Senior Customer Manager for start-ups at AWS, Strategy Manager at travel technology company Amadeus and Solution Architect at telecommunications giant Telefonica.
Gabriela Toren – Global Human Resources Vice President
Gabriela will establish Automat-IT’s global recruitment and employee management processes, focusing on doubling employee numbers to cope with demand for DevOps and FinOps specialists, while also mentoring the leadership. She was previously Global Human Resources Vice President at consumer-financing platform ChargeAfter, and International Human Resources Director at network intelligence and security solutions provider Allot Communications.
Shiri Smid – Global Marketing Director
Shiri will lead the critical market function demonstrating Automat-IT’s unique value proposition and building an innovative global marketing strategy. Before joining Automat-IT, Shiri served as Marketing Director of FirstPoint. She has also served in key roles in tech and cybersecurity startups such as Checkmarx and OzCode. Shiri brings with her ten years of experience in marketing and strategy for tech companies.
“I am delighted by these appointments - all three bring vast experience and capability; and alongside our new strategic agreement with AWS, we will be able to help turbocharge the success of start-ups in more parts of the world,” Mr Kashtan said.
The company will showcase its services and be available to meet startup CEOs and CTOs at AWS Summits in Tel Aviv (31 May), London (7 June) and Madrid (15 June).
ABOUT AUTOMAT-IT
Automat-IT is an all-in AWS Premier Partner specializing in start-ups. The company has:
The team of seasoned cloud experts has a proven track record driving double-digit growth for hundreds of startups. Automat-IT empowers DevOps, FinOps & Delivery teams while cutting costs, boosting security, reducing time to market, and simplifying operations.
