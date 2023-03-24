ARTZGPT ANNOUNCES AIRDROP CAMPAIGN

ArtzGPT, a leading AI-based image creation platform, has announced a new airdrop campaign. The campaign aims to increase awareness of ArtzGPT and its innovative technology while rewarding participants with Artz tokens.
The airdrop campaign is open to all interested participants who complete the mandatory actions. These actions include joining the ArtzGPT Telegram channel, following ArtzGPT on Twitter and Medium, following ArtzGPT on Instagram, and submitting a valid BSC wallet. Participants who complete all mandatory actions will receive 100 Artz tokens.
Additionally, the top 50 referrers will have the opportunity to win up to 10,000 Artz tokens through a random drawing. To increase their chances of winning, participants are encouraged to refer their friends and be active on ArtzGPT's social media channels.
The airdrop campaign will close on April 10, 2023, and the rewards will be distributed within two weeks after the airdrop ends and TGE. KYC is not necessary to be eligible for the airdrop.
ArtzGPT reserves the right to slightly change the rules if necessary. For more information about the campaign and to participate, visit the ArtzGPT website and social media channels.
Artz Gpt
Artzgpt
contact@artzgpt.xyz
Twitter Instagram
