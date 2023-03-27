Submit Release
Tordess partners with Hyper88 to scale up funding for its crypto funded trader program

This partnership is aimed to attract talented traders and provide funding for Tordess' funded trader program.

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tordess, an emerging crypto prop-trading platform, has announced its partnership with Hyper88, a leading crypto market maker and proprietary trading firm. This partnership is aimed to attract talented traders and provide funding for Tordess' funded trader program.

The concept of a prop-trading platform for retail traders is not a novel idea. Similar solutions for traditional markets like forex and stocks have been in existence for some time and have seen a surge in demand from retail traders globally. However, the lack of readily available third-party technical and liquidity solutions has hindered the development of a comparable solution for crypto trading.

Tordess' prop-trade program is one of the pioneers in the crypto space. It supports traders with access to its capital, with trading power up to $100,000. The funding program provides the opportunity to accelerate traders' profits, where traders keep up to 90% of the profits upon successfully qualifying for a live-funded trading account.

As part of the agreement, Hyper88 will assist in attracting new traders to Tordess platform and support in funding for the qualified traders.

"We are excited to partner with Hyper88, a company that has a proven track record in algorithmic trading and crypto market making," said Dat Le, CEO of Tordess. "Their funding, expertise and experience in the industry will be invaluable in helping us attract and support talented traders to our funded trader program."

"We are thrilled to work with Tordess and contribute to the growth of the crypto prop-trading industry," said Louis Low, Co-founder of Hyper88. "Our team of experts is committed to providing funding and support to qualified traders on the Tordess platform."

This partnership between Tordess and Hyper88 is expected to create new opportunities for traders and investors in the crypto trading sector. Both companies share a common vision of creating a reliable, transparent, and secure trading environment for crypto prop-traders worldwide.

About Tordess:
Tordess is a Seychelles-based prop-trade and social trading platform for crypto. The firm's funded trader programs and free monthly trading competitions have been warmly supported by thousands of crypto traders across South East Asia.
Tordess' vision is to empower crypto retail traders globally, while disrupting crypto's social trading segment.
Learn more about Tordess, visit: tordess.com

About Hyper88:
Hyper88 is a proprietary trading firm founded by Louis and Arturo during the global pandemic. The firm specializes in algorithmic liquid trading strategies and provide trading teams with tailored funding and infrastructure.
Learn more about Hyper88, visit: hyper88.com

*This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.*

Dat Le
Tordess Limited
support@tordess.com
