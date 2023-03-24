Core Scientific Creations Ltd. Brings Attention to its Hemostatic Gauze, a Life-Saving Solution for Bleeding Control

Breakthrough technology provides rapid, stable, and effective hemorrhage control solution for a wide range of medical and emergency situations.
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLORIDA, USA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Scientific Creations Ltd, a leading medical technology company, is drawing attention to its innovative hemostatic gauze, WoundClot, a groundbreaking product designed to save lives by rapidly stopping severe bleeding in medical and emergency situations. WoundClot hemostatic gauze has the potential to transform the way medical professionals, first responders, and military personnel handle traumatic bleeding incidents, ultimately reducing the risk of fatalities and complications from excessive blood loss. The company has secured funding from a group of prominent investors, including international investors.
These international investors reflect the global potential of WoundClot hemostatic gauze and highlight the growing interest in the technology worldwide. Their investment will help Core Scientific Creations Ltd expand its reach and accelerate the development and distribution of this life-saving solution.
WoundClot hemostatic gauze features unique, multi patented and patents pending technology that enables it to quickly absorb blood and initiate the clotting process within seconds. The gauze works effectively on various types of wounds, including deep lacerations, gunshot injuries, and surgical incisions. Its fully biodegradable and bioabsorbable properties make it an ideal choice for temporary and emergency use in both civilian and military settings.
"Uncontrolled bleeding is a leading cause of preventable death in trauma situations. Our mission at WoundClot is to develop innovative, life-saving solutions to address this critical issue," said Amnon Hamdani, CEO of Core CSC. " We are excited to highlight WoundClot hemostatic gauze technology as a proven solution that has already revolutionized the way we manage severe bleeding in various settings, saving countless lives and improving patient outcomes. "
Key features of WoundClot hemostatic gauze include:
1. Rapid Control of Bleeding: The advanced technology in WoundClot gauze ensure rapid and stable control of mild, moderate, and severe bleeding.
2. Wide range of applications: WoundClot is designed for use in various emergency and medical situations, including military and civilian emergency bleeding control and surgical procedures.
3. Biodegradable and bioabsorbable: WoundClot is designed to degrade naturally within the body, eliminating the need for removal and reducing the risk of infection or complications.
4. Easy to use: WoundClot's user-friendly design allows for quick and efficient application by medical professionals, first responders, and even individuals with limited medical training.
5. Safe and effective: The WoundClot hemostatic gauze is backed by rigorous clinical trials and research, ensuring its safety and effectiveness in managing severe bleeding.
WoundClot is now available for purchase by medical professionals, first responders, and military personnel. For more information about WoundClot and its revolutionary hemostatic gauze, please visit www.woundclot.org or contact info@woundclot.com.
About Core Scientific Creations Ltd. (Core CSC):
Core CSC is a cutting-edge medical technology company dedicated to developing life-saving solutions for bleeding control. Founded by a team of passionate medical professionals, Core CSC is committed to revolutionizing the way we manage severe bleeding in a wide range of settings. Through innovative research and development, Core CSC aims to improve patient outcomes and save lives across the globe.
Contact
Octavio Cazares
Core Scientific Creations Ltd
+1 972-534-3104
email us here