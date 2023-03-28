Bold Narratives Launches Global Consulting Firm Helping Organizations Build Bold And Courageous Stories For Leadership

There are eight distinct leadership identities that govern an organization’s potential influence and role in the world.
Local Austin-Based Entrepreneur Rich Phillips to Lead New Agency with Focus on Brand Positioning, Messaging
I’ve taken everything I’ve learned about leadership and positioning in my career and believe we have a unique approach that will transform how company stories are developed and used to fuel growth.”
— Rich Phillips, founder and president of Bold Narratives
AUSTIN, TX, TRAVIS, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold Narratives, LLC, a global consulting firm helping organizations establish their leadership identity through strategic messaging and positioning, today announced the launch of its new firm aimed at helping companies, non-profits, and government agencies define a strategic direction and bold vision to build brand integrity and establish market momentum.
“Bold Narratives is the next step in my journey and the culmination of my work over the last 25 years as a business strategist and communications consultant,” said Rich Phillips, founder and president of Bold Narratives. “We’ve helped over 200 organizations re-position themselves for leadership creating more than $2 billion in value. I’ve taken everything I’ve learned about leadership and positioning in my career and believe we have a unique approach that will transform how company stories are developed and used to fuel growth and influence.”
Phillips founded Phillips & Company more than 19 years ago, a public relations firm with a focus on aerospace, defense, security, space exploration, and telecommunications. Phillips & Company closed its doors in December 2022. Bold Narratives will launch as its successor, but with a renewed focus on helping organizations establish their leadership identity through a new messaging framework developed for growth companies.
The Leadership Identity Framework is a new blueprint for organizations seeking to establish greater influence and trust with their customers, partners, or investors. There are eight distinct leadership identities that govern an organization’s potential influence and role in the world. Bold Narratives helps organizations identify and own the leadership identity best aligned with their vision and culture.
The company’s signature service, Bold Story™, includes a comprehensive and proprietary framework for strategic messaging that helps organizations identify a distinct market position including core value propositions and a vision for their category. Said Phillips, “We help organizations create a narrative of distinction resulting in a strong position and competitive advantage. A bold story broadens an organization’s influence in the world helping them to establish trust and drive an agenda for growth.”
“While we can help startups, our focus is working with companies or non-profits who have either established a leadership position and want to hold onto it, or with those who have a clear opportunity to lead the world in some way,” continued Phillips. “A bold and courageous story always wins.”
Bold Narratives is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and will operate satellite offices in Silicon Valley, Washington, D.C., Hong Kong, and London.
About Bold Narratives
Bold Narratives℠ is a global consulting firm helping companies, non-profits, and governments establish their leadership identity by crafting and communicating a bold and courageous story to move people and change the world. Please visit www.boldnarratives.com or follow us on Twitter at @BoldNarratives.
Bold Narratives℠ and Bold Story™ are trademarks or service marks of Bold Narratives, LLC.
