Plannerly Announces Integration with buildingSMART Data Dictionary (bSDD), For Access to Reliable AEC Information
Plannerly, the popular online platform for managing BIM data, has announced the integration of its API service with the buildingSMART Data Dictionary (bSDD).
We're excited about this new Plannerly update. Through our collaboration, AEC professionals can now easily access more reliable data from within the Plannerly platform”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Plannerly, the leading BIM data management platform, has announced its latest integration with the buildingSMART Data Dictionary (bSDD) API service. This integration provides users with an out-of-the-box connection to the bSDD, enabling instant access to up-to-date information from within the Plannerly platform.
— Artur Tomczak, buildingSMART bSDD Product Manager
By integrating with the buildingSMART Data Dictionary, Plannerly ensures consistent data quality and offers enhanced search capabilities for better decision-making. Users can quickly connect with standardized data structures through Plannerly's secure and easy-to-use API, helping them become more efficient in their AEC processes.
"We're thrilled to achieve this significant milestone in providing better access to reliable data structures for construction professionals," said Clive Jordan, CEO, and Co-founder of Plannerly. "Our mission is to provide the best tools to manage BIM data, and this integration with buildingSMART Data Dictionary is a key part of that."
Plannerly's integration with the buildingSMART Data Dictionary helps architects, engineers, and contractors make decisions quickly. It eliminates the uncertainty of data inconsistency, helping AEC professionals make better decisions so everyone has the same information and there is no confusion.
"We're excited about this new Plannerly update," said Artur Tomczak, buildingSMART bSDD Product Manager. "Through our collaboration, AEC professionals can now easily access more reliable data from within the Plannerly platform."
buildingSMART is a trusted independent organization in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, offering a range of support and standards that improve information management. Its Data Dictionary (bSDD) serves as a central repository of classifications, properties, allowed values, units, and translations.
