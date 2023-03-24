Hicham J Elanmati AKA Hurricane H Announces the Launch of Time To Evolve Platform for Podcasters, Creators, and Authors

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MATAWAN, NJ, MARCH 23, 2023 - Healthcare, business, and fitness powerhouse Hurricane H, founder of THE EMBC NETWORK, is launching a platform that aims to spread knowledge and educate the world.

Featuring The iHealth Channel, The iHealthRadio and more, THE EMBC NETWORK offers a platform for podcasters, authors, media producers and other content creators to share their work and unique insights.

"We are thrilled to set out on an ambitious goal of enlightening the world and becoming the next resource media network," said The EMBC Network President, Hurricane H. "We bring an amazing depth of knowledge and ambition to the table and we look forward to adding tremendous value and content to the network."

Hurricane H is a veteran of healthcare, business, and fitness; with deep experience in developing award-winning content. He is the go-to man for emerging healthcare, business, and fitness trends, a sought after media and interviewing skills trainer and has made multiple TV, radio and podcast appearances.

With a career spanning the past 28 years, Hurricane H has developed a vast and loyal following across all social media, tapping into affluent and trendsetting audiences.

The aim of THE EMBC NETWORK is to create a resource for people around the world to access deeply valuable information, resources that would otherwise be difficult to access or may not exist at all.

The network also serves to provide a platform for these same experts and thought leaders to gain more visibility and extend their influence, while celebrating diversity and helping to offer a platform to share different perspectives.

"We want to cultivate a platform that allows content creators to connect and collaborate, and allows viewers access to valuable information and knowledge to help them learn, grow and progress forward," said Hurricane H. "It is our ultimate goal to be part of something bigger, to give back and help make a true impact on the lives of the people who follow us and those we have yet to reach."

Additional information and updates can be found on THE EMBC NETWORK's website, www.theembctvnetwork.com.

