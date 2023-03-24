Utility Partners with Stelco for the Decarbonization of Integrated Steelmaking

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Utility Global, Inc. (“Utility”) and Stelco Inc. (“Stelco”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSX: STLC), today announced an agreement to test certain of Utility’s advanced decarbonization technologies at Stelco’s Lake Erie Works integrated steelmaking site located in Nanticoke, Ontario, Canada. Utility’s eXERO™ technology is uniquely suited to processing by-product gases from hard-to-decarbonize industries, particularly steelmaking, and converting these gases into high-value hydrogen.
Following the successful completion of Utility’s pilot program in February 2023, Utility is installing a field demonstration facility at the Stelco site. This will demonstrate Utility’s technology and capability to produce reliable and cost-effective hydrogen under actual site conditions. Scheduled for operation in the second-half of 2023, it is the next key milestone in commercializing this disruptive by-product gas-to-value technology, and its unique ability to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors.
“We are very excited to develop this critical energy transition initiative with Stelco, an environmental champion in Canada and a company focused on responsible steelmaking at competitive economics,” stated Claus Nussgruber, chief executive officer of Utility. “Our differentiated technology, delivered by our highly experienced team, not only gives existing infrastructure a new lease on life in the journey to net-zero but enables a true renaissance for these tried and tested manufacturing processes.”
Alan Kestenbaum, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stelco, said: “As a forward looking and environmentally focused company, Stelco is pleased to have entered into this agreement with Utility which helps support Stelco’s strategy of becoming a leader in the economic decarbonization of existing steel infrastructure.”
About Utility
Utility is a Houston, Texas-based waste-gas to value company pioneering the eXERO™ technology platform to rapidly unlock an affordable beyond-net-zero low carbon future. The company’s mission is to deliver disruptive technology solutions that overcome legacy sustainability challenges through an unparalleled Innovation Engine and Rapid Commercialization Methodology. For more information on Utility, please visit www.utilityglobal.com.
About Stelco
Stelco is a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. Stelco produces flat-rolled value-added steels, including premium-quality coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. With first-rate gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as uniform through-coil mechanical properties, our steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries across Canada and the United States as well as to a variety of steel service centres, which are distributors of steel products. At Stelco, we understand the importance of our business reflecting the communities we serve and are committed to diversity and inclusion as a core part of our workplace culture, in part, through active participation in the BlackNorth Initiative.
