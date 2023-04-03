New Book Lets Readers Create Their Own Artisan Italian Gelato the Way It’s Done in Italy

MASTERING ARTISAN ITALIAN GELATO by Gary J. Mihalik
Whether you are a novice or a professional gelatitian, you will learn the science necessary to make perfect gelato and the techniques to make it more intensely flavorful than ever.”
— John Nocita, Italian Culinary Institute
UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A true craftsman in the field has created a beautifully illustrated and definitive guide to everything one needs to know to make the perfect artisan Italian gelato.
MASTERING ARTISAN ITALIAN GELATO (Highpoint Life) by Gary J. Mihalik is the definitive artisan gelato recipe and techniques guide for home cooks, gelato enthusiasts, caterers, chefs, and restauranteurs. With color images throughout, it provides in-depth coverage of both theory and practice, with over 75 scrumptious recipes.
While other gelato books contain recipes, few would be acceptable to a gelato master because they are not balanced – that is, they do not contain the correct proportion of components that true Italian gelatieri insist on.
“I decided to write this book because my searches to find a good reference book in English on artisan Italian gelato always came up lacking,” says Mihalik. “While numerous books on gelato are published in English, I have never found one that provides the information needed to create artisan Italian gelato the way it is done in Italy.”
The book is divided into three main parts: Ingredients, Equipment and Process; The Recipes; and Pro Tips and the Science of Gelato. In the back are several appendices containing resources and tables to assist in developing your own gelato formulas.
Mihalik says he wrote the book with five goals in mind:
1. Provide balanced and tested gelato formulas that will withstand scrutiny by any gelato professional in Italy.
2. Teach the process for creating and balancing gelato formulas using the Italian method.
3. Introduce the basic science related to gelato, providing sufficient information to understand how to achieve perfect gelato.
4. Describe the process for small-scale artisan gelato production aimed at anyone who wants to make up to a few batches of gelato per day.
5. Describe the process for commercial-scale artisan gelato production aimed at individuals who want to make many, and typically larger, batches of gelato per day.
MASTERING ARTISAN ITALIAN GELATO is already receiving high praise.
“Dr. Gary presents the first and only book in English that reveals the secrets behind artisan gelato making. Whether you are a novice or a professional gelatitian, you will learn the science necessary to make perfect gelato and the techniques to make it more intensely flavorful than ever.”
– John Nocita, President, Italian Culinary Institute, Stalettì, CZ, Italy
“MASTERING ARTISAN ITALIAN GELATO is an incredibly valuable resource for anyone interested in the art and science behind this unique Italian delicacy. Whether you are a novice or an expert, I highly recommend Gary’s book. With its comprehensive approach and in-depth coverage of both theory and practice, this book is a must-read for gelato enthusiasts everywhere.” – Juan M Penzini Granier, Academic Director, Artisan Culinary School, SL Altea, Spain
MASTERING ARTISAN ITALIAN GELATO is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
GARY J. MIHALIK started making gelato several decades ago, refining his skills while studying in the Masters course at the Istituto Culinario Italiano in Italy. He returned to the Institute a number of times and assisted in teaching courses, primary among them was the week-long gelato course. He also spent a week working side-by-side with Mirko Tognetti, the owner and geletiere of Cremeria Opera in Lucca, and a founding member of Compagnia Gelatieri: Narratori di Gelato (Association of Gelato Makers: Narrators of Gelato), a group dedicated to furthering artisan Italian gelato. Two years after opening, Cremeria Opera was rated as one of the top gelato shops in Italy by Gambero Rosso magazine. Visit www.ArtisanItalianGelato.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.