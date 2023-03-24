ROOTED IN, LOCAL BIPOC OWNED CANNABIS DISPENSARY OFFICIAL RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY ON BOSTON’S ICONIC NEWBURY STREET

This BIPOC locally owned and operated dispensary is located on Boston's famous Newbury Street.
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston, MA- This Friday, Rooted In welcomes the community, local businesses and guests to the official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 10am at their 331 Newbury Street location.
Rooted In, opened its doors with its first retail location, nestled on one of the most widely known retail boutique shopping areas in Boston - Newbury Street.
Rooted In has a community focused-mission to drive more wealth-building opportunities directly back to their neighborhoods. The founders formed this partnership in Roxbury, where all four live, work, and raise their children. Brian and Joanne Keith and Solmon and Rokeya Chowdhury, bring over 20 years of combined experience as small business owners and 30 combined years as engaged community participants.
Rooted In opened their doors at 331 Newbury Street in December of 2022 with a soft opening. The official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will mark the start of spring with a celebration to kick off the season and welcome the local community to stop in for a visit. The celebration will begin at 10am with special guests and residents in attendance from the community including Representative Jay Livingstone as well as other officials, and local businesses .
Rooted In’s unique proposal for 331 Newbury St received wide support from community organizations such as the Back Bay Business Association, the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay and many others.
“My partners and I were approached by major out-of-state companies wanting us to be the face of their company in Boston,” said Co-founder Brian Keith “We said no, we said we could do better. We believe that the people of Boston should be the ones to participate, own, and invest in cannabis businesses in the City of Boston. Our location at 331 Newbury Street is not only the first cannabis location on Newbury but it's the first locally owned social equity business to open in a premier shopping district.”
Rooted In has created another program to deepen their impact in the community, locally owned businesses can have their own “Pop-Up” type shop inside their 331 Newbury St location. This program creates a platform for more businesses of color to showcase their products and services on Newbury Street.
“331 Newbury Street is an opportunity for us and for our investors -- Boston residents who would find it very difficult, almost impossible to open a business on Newbury Street,” said Co-founder Joanne Keith. “We feel that our business adds to the diversity of offerings on Newbury Street and are excited to be a part of the community”
About Rooted In
Rooted In Roxbury was founded in 2018 by two local Roxbury couples, business owners who saw the opportunity to make a difference, not only in the cannabis industry but in their local community and neighborhoods. Rooted In’s mission is to build a community-conscious cannabis business, committed to engaging, serving and benefiting the members of the community through financial success and social responsibility.
The Rooted In team created a new model of shared benefit using their network of people they know in their neighborhood and through the community organizations they participate in, targeting friends and local people of color. Rooted In has 55 local investors, of whom 96 percent are of the BIPOC community, 50 percent are women, and many are Boston residents from Roxbury, Dorchester, Mattapan, and Hyde Park.
Through this innovative approach, the revenue generated by the ROOTED IN cannabis establishments will create a pipeline of generational wealth opportunities for Boston families, and return these revenues back into their own community. The team intentionally developed a model with a low threshold minimum participation of just $1,200 to offer people who are not wealthy a chance to have a financial stake in this newly emerging cannabis industry.
Rooted In is now open for business Monday - Saturday 10a - 10pm, Sundays 11am - 8pm at 331 Newbury Street, Boston Massachusetts. Visit rootedinroxbury.com for more information or to place a pre-order and sign up for their newsletters.
