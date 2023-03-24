Denise C. Herndon Harvey releases new book, Emergence of Me, Discovering my Identity and Courage Within

Growing up, Denise struggled to understand who she was and her place in the world. She felt lost, trying to be everything to everyone except herself. Through her experiences, Denise addresses life's questions that she never received answers to growing up. She encourages readers to speak to their own hearts and believe in themselves, seeing their greatness in front of their own eyes.
Denise's passion for writing about love and faith in God is evident in all her works. She incorporates her beliefs in all her writings, including her children's book, Growing up Sassafras - Where is my daddy?, and her latest project, Unspoken Voices - Multi-Author project - due to be published May 2023.
Denise holds a Master of Arts Degree in Human Service Counseling - Family Advocacy & Public Policy from Liberty University, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology - Christian Counseling, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology - Crisis Counseling, Biblical Studies minor, and a certification in Mental Health Coaching First Responders.
When asked about what made her write Emergence of Me, Denise said, "I had so much in me that needed to come out. I had a story on the inside that I believed others resonated with as well. I wanted to put myself out there as I discovered just how much God loved me and had so much in store for me to accomplish, even when I didn’t believe in myself."
Denise hopes her book will inspire readers to believe in themselves, speak to their hearts, and see their greatness. "My why in doing what I do and writing what I write is because of how I saw myself. Believing that I was failing and heaped in disappointments, I was feeling lost, yet knowing in my heart that I was not doing what I was created to do," she said.
Emergence of Me, Discovering my Identity and Courage Within is now available for purchase on Denise's website.
