Flightless launches Monster Racing League, ‘a multiplayer combat racing game - with no driving’ on Steam Early Access

Monster Racing League is a fast-paced multiplayer combat racing game that has been crafted for maximum fun.
MOUNT MAUNGANUI, BOP, NEW ZEALAND, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flightless, Mount Maunganui, Indie game development studio Flightless releases their newest game Monster Racing League on Steam Early Access.
Monster Racing League is a fast-paced multiplayer combat racing game that has been crafted for maximum fun. In Monster Racing League the monsters drive themselves, freeing up players to time the use of offensive and defensive abilities to disrupt their opponents. Races are short, hectic, sometimes reckless, but always fun!
“With MRL we’re really looking for that multiplayer party-game vibe. We’ve removed the steering component of a kart racing type game, but added strategy in the use of abilities, boosters and manually controlling your nitro speed, which keeps you on the edge of your seat. It’s highly competitive as well as being easy to pick up and play.”
-John O’Reilly, Founder, Creative Director
As with Flightless’ previous games there is high polish and craft on show in Monster Racing League. The visual style is set through eye-catching design of the customizable monster characters and the engaging track environments. Each monster comes with its own set of unlockable abilities and upgrades so you’ll want to collect more monsters to access a wider range of awesome abilities, boosters and looks.
In this release players can compete in online multiplayer matches or host their own games and invite their friends. With practice mode available, they can train against a variety of in-house monsters and hone their skills.
Flightless is committed to engaging with the community during this time, gathering feedback and providing regular updates as they move to a full release later in the year.
Features
● Online Multiplayer
● Play with Friends - Host a game
● Offline Practice Mode vs AI monsters
● Short, action-packed gameplay
● Collect and upgrade monsters
● A large range of Abilities and Boosters
● Randomised monster appearance
● A variety of beautiful race tracks
● Earn in-game currency
About Flightless
Flightless is an indie games studio based in New Zealand. Founded initially as a digital design company, Flightless is now a full-time games studio developing their own titles such as the critically acclaimed RTS game ‘Element’ and more recently the Apple Arcade launch title ‘Doomsday Vault.’
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.