Birds & Blokes Debuts Unique Skincare Line for the Modern Individual

Introducing Birds & Blokes, a groundbreaking new gender neutral skincare and lifestyle brand designed to meet the needs of the contemporary individual looking for efficiency and honesty, without sacrificing quality. With a unique product line made to work on both the face and body, blend of scientifically-proven ingredients, exclusive nanosilver technology, one-of-a-kind cleanser that also works as a moisturizer, and dedication to sustainability, Birds & Blokes is poised to redefine the mid-level skincare market.
Offering a meticulously curated three step line of face and body inclusive essentials which are all sized in a travel friendly and stylishly packaging, Birds & Blokes caters to the diverse needs of all skin types, genders, and lifestyles. The brand’s core mission is to foster a more inclusive and efficient beauty and lifestyle industry, empowering everyone to feel confident in their skin no matter where they are.
Merging Science and Nature for Unrivaled Skincare Solutions
Leveraging cutting-edge research and the finest natural ingredients, Birds & Blokes has created a range of products that delivers transformative results. Each product is crafted with the utmost care, ensuring that the formulations are effective, safe, and gentle on the skin.
Key ingredients in the Birds & Blokes lineup include:
• Nanosilver: This powerhouse ingredient is a highly effective and powerful anti-microbial engineered to kill even the most resistant bacteria that has been widely used within the surgical/medical industries for years. Birds & Blokes has received exclusivity for its particular nanosilver line within the consumer skincare market.
• Harakeke Oil: A potent antioxidant, harakeke helps support skin health by increasing its natural regeneration, encouraging moisture retention, soothing irritation, and stimulating collagen production which in turn helps heal and can eliminate skin conditions such as eczema or dermatitis.
Lingonberry: This ingredient, high in quercetin, can increase regeneration and slow down the aging process. It also contains high effective anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties making it beneficial for skin clearing and protection.
Uncompromising Commitment to Sustainability
Birds & Blokes is committed to minimizing its environmental footprint while maintaining the highest standards in the mid level skincare market. The brand is a 1% for the planet partner, uses eco-friendly packaging where possible, sources ingredients from sustainable suppliers, and ensures that its products are cruelty-free and vegan.
A Skincare Line for All
The Birds & Blokes collection caters to a wide range of skin concerns and preferences. Among the standout products are:
• Nano Face & Body Cleanser + Hydrator: This powerful blend of antioxidants and nanosilver targets inflammation, dehydration, and uneven skin tone for a revitalized complexion while removing impurities and makeup without stripping the skin.
• Face & Body Hydrating Exfoliator: Formulated with rice starch, aloe, arnica and nourishing antioxidants, this lightweight exfoliator removes dead skin cells while locking in hydration for a smooth, supple appearance.
• Nano Face & Body Bi-Phase Oil: This oil is a blend of both water based ingredients and oil based ingredients such as nanosilver, lingonberry, harakeke, olive, magnesium and resveratrol to not only calm inflammation and hydrate the skin, but to also firm, heal and protect. It has a unique matte finish that leaves a sheen for naturally radiant skin.
About Birds & Blokes:
Birds & Blokes is a gender neutral skincare and lifestyle brand dedicated to providing inclusive, high-quality products for all consumers. By merging the best of science and the best of plant based ingredients, Birds & Blokes has developed a range of skincare essentials that cater to the diverse needs of the contemporary individual looking for efficiency and honesty without sacrificing quality. The brand is committed to sustainable practices, is a 1% for the planet partner and is proud to offer cruelty-free, vegan products.
