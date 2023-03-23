Glenn Herring Named Contributing Author for ThinkAdvisor

Oklahoma Retirement Advisor Joins National Organization
LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenn Herring has been named a contributing author for the admired industry publication, ThinkAdvisor. In addition to his expanding authorship, Glenn is a well-known asset protection educator. He has guided thousands of seniors as they navigate their financial retirement options.
ThinkAdvisor provides registered investment advisors and financial advisors with comprehensive coverage of the products, services, and trends necessary to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health, and life decisions. We celebrate those who are adapting and succeeding in new ways, and we translate the impact of regulations and technology into digestible, shareable information so you can spend more time advising clients and running your business.
Glenn Herring, the founder, and president of Safe Money Marketing is a licensed, bonded insurance broker. His agency has been serving Oklahoma since 2003 as a bonded full-service agency. His dream was to assist clients with retirement planning while being dedicated to the preservation and safety of each client’s retirement assets.
