New Publication Connects the Dots Between Biblical Scripture and Current Events

Leading syndicated news site launches new venture to connect the news of the day to the word of God, with a goal to bring a billion to Christ.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SHERLOC, publisher of the nationally syndicated news site SherlocExposes.com and the Ripped From The Headlines Daily Newsletter has announced a new Christian-focused news publication, Watchmen On The Wall Weekly.

“The Lord was calling on us to go deeper and do more,” said Julianna Ormond, co-publisher.

“In these times, people need hope… and to better understand what’s happening and why, including things like the endless attacks on women. We’re doing our part, as we are commanded to do in Ezekiel 33:6.”

The Watchmen On The Wall Newsletter looks at what’s happening in the world today through the lens of current news and events, connecting the dots by referencing relevant, biblical scripture and giving readers key information to share with others.

“The goal is to help those who are lost to understand that scripture is super relevant in today’s world, and to allow believers to have meaningful conversations in a new way,” said co-publisher RC Williams.

“As Watchmen, we are mandated to sound the trumpet when trouble comes. That time is now.”

The Watchmen On The Wall Newsletter is published each Saturday and covers a wide range of current events. It also includes an audio podcast, paid subscribers’ perks, and sponsorship opportunities for Kingdom businesses, brands, products, or services.

To learn more, or to read, share, or subscribe, visit WeAreTheWatchmen.org, or email wotw@usa.com.