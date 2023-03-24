5 things to know about $ARB Trend as $TT Surges in DEX Market

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 22, 2023, its native token, $ARB, has been trending in the crypto world recently. Arbitrum is a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum that aims to improve its scalability and speed.
1. $ARB is the native token of Arbitrum: $ARB is an ERC-20 token that serves as the native currency of the Arbitrum network. It is used to pay for transaction fees and to incentivize validators to secure the network. One of the key features of Arbitrum is its use of optimistic rollups.
2. Developer: It was developed by Offchain Labs, a blockchain development firm.
3. Arbitrum aims to solve Ethereum's scalability problem: Ethereum is currently facing scalability issues due to its limited transaction throughput. Arbitrum aims to solve this problem by using a technique called optimistic rollups, which allows for faster and cheaper transactions.
4. Surge in transactions: The number of daily transactions on Arbitrum rose to a new record high of 1,312,052 on Wednesday, surpassing the previous peak of 1,103,398 reached on Feb. 21, according to data source Arbiscan. The Ethereum mainnet processed around 1.08 million transactions.
5. Arbitrum has gained traction among developers: Since its launch, many developers have started building on the Arbitrum network. This includes popular DeFi protocols such as Uniswap and Aave, which have launched on Arbitrum to take advantage of its faster and cheaper transactions.
MetaTdex’s $TT Surges in the DEX Market
At the same time, on March 22, 2023, MetaTdex officially entered the top 5 global DEX rankings. According to DefiLlama data, while DEX trading volumes generally declined, MetaTdex’s trading volume rose against the trend. In addition to a daily trading volume of more than $90 million, MetaTdex’s weekly trading volume also reached $379 million (a 27% growth rate), jumping to the fifth place in the global DEX ranking.
TT Acquisition Methods
1. MetaTdex decentralized exchange. TT is the value carrier of MetaTdex ecosystem, while MetaTdex is the core channel for users to conduct TT investments.
2. secondary market conversion. There are multiple TT trading pairs in the spot trading market of MetaTdex, which can be utilized to convert for TT.
3. Trade mining. Users can obtain TT incentives via USDT/TT and MATIC/USDT transactions. If users trade on the Polygon chain of MetaTdex, they can split a daily prize pool of 27,000 TTs according to their trading volume proportion.
4. Token-Held Mining: The larger the quantity of TT is, the higher the computing power will be. When mining out 5,000 TTs, the computing power will be increased by 20% on the original basis. Time-Based Computing Power: The longer the mining time is, the higher the time-based computing power and yields will be.
5. Build a mining farm and enjoy much higher yields. For example, if the token-held mining amount of a user is 500 TTs, he will get a 70%-250% yield generated from the mining farm.
