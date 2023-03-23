SourceOwls an ecosystem of thousands of vetted niche recruiters partners with a leading data provider

Wow, reduce recruiting cost with access to thousands of recruiters!
Reduce your recruiting budget while adding thousands of seasoned recruiters instantly. Our value is unmatched. Post your jobs for free today!
Companies love us because we reduce their recruiting budget with our name-your-own price fee model while offering an unlimited recruiter reach across various specialties and industries.”
— Dean Garamella
NEWTOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SourceOwls.com is an online user-friendly recruitment platform that brings experience niche recruiters and companies together in one unified ecosystem like never before. Today recruiters can now use SignalHire directly from inside SourceOwls without leaving the site.
SourceOwls.com is a Connecticut-based recruitment platform designed to reduce the amount companies pay for outside recruiting firms and simplify the vendor selection process.
SourceOwls is the first marketplace that rewards recruiters for submitting qualified candidates through its platform to provide their clients with superior qualified candidates. No paper-slinging in this recruitment community! If there are, they get weeded out quickly. Each submission is reviewed and vetted. The process puts great recruiters in the limelight and rewards them with larger payouts.
Recruiters love us because we have jobs from an ever-growing community of new clients posting urgent job requisitions.
They can now focus on recruiting without the need to become a salesperson to scale their business.
About SignalHire
SignalHire lets you quickly find the most up-to-date business contact information from anywhere across the web and create accessible contact profiles so your recruiting and sales teams can see everything in one place. Literally, open any website and use the extension to find contacts for people working for that company. Source across 650+ mln profiles aggregated from all around the web on SignalHire, use the browser extension to uncover the contact details of any person and get only 100% up-to-date email addresses, phone numbers, and social network links.
Jsimple is an HR IT Services and Solutions Company with over ten years of operations. The company focuses on leveraging new and innovative technologies to solve today’s biggest business challenges and penetrate and serve the most extensive customer base globally. Jsimple’s primary mission is to understand and break down its clients’ processes and workflows and then automate using technological interventions, making things simpler and easier.
