New Destination Alert: Botswana Tiger Fishing with High Adventure Company

KENNESAW, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A 20-pound trophy tigerfish latches down, and the fight of your life begins. Only a rod, reel, and spoil of line separates man from beast. It rolls to the surface, flashes 3-inch teeth, and dives once again. The exhilarating struggle crescendos into the moment all tiger fishing fanatics hope for — the catch of a lifetime.
That’s what Botswana Tiger Fishing has to offer. It provides a chance at this popular African game fish, which is exclusive to the continent. For those seeking a high-riding, adrenaline-rich adventure, this trip delivers. While the destination is Botswana and the goal is trophy tiger fishing, the journey is with High Adventure Company.
In addition to the excellent outdoor adventure, the trip also includes an incredible indoor stay. The Nxamaseri Lodge is located on a private island along the permanent waters of the Okavango Delta. Furthermore, the lodge has an exclusive vibe, showcases the long-standing heritage, and offers a unique experience in the accommodations. Nine chalets are on campus, and each with a private teak deck. Planted in arguably the best region for tiger fishing, it is a must-do trip. Guests can relax in peace as they daydream of the aggressive tigerfish battles to come.
Of course, come for the tigerfish, but also enjoy the sights of the barbel (African sharptooth catfish), which migrate upstream and partake in massive feeding frenzies. Other sights and sounds await, too. So, for those seeking the adventure offered by tiger fishing and other freshwater thrillers that call Africa home, sign up for a journey that will provide memories for a lifetime.
Additionally, HAC offers great photo safaris. Oftentimes, these are combined with the fishing experience to amplify the trip further. The wildlife is diverse in species, and population densities are high.
For more information, please visit High Adventure Company’s dedicated page on Botswana Tiger Fishing. High Adventure Company has exclusive fishing rights to this area, and trips are offered from September through November.
Complete information on High Adventure Company’s lodges, outings, and management and consulting services can be found at highadventurecompany.com.
