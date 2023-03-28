Content Creation Goes Mobile with Visme’s New iOS App

ROCKVILLE, MD, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Visme, the all-in-one visual content creation platform enjoyed by over 19 million businesses and individuals worldwide, expands its reach with a new iOS app for iPhone and iPad. Users can enjoy a streamlined version of the web app, now in the palm of their hands, for easy creation, collaboration, editing and sharing.
As more and more tasks can be completed from mobile devices, from nearly anywhere in the world, these tools have become the primary way most individuals collaborate, share, and view content. Visme first launched in 2013 when founder and CEO Payman Taei realized the need for easy-to-use tools built for a mainstream audience. Although Visme has evolved as a web and desktop application, there has been growing demand from users for a mobile app.
This launch augments the platform’s utility not only for its user base of businesses and marketing professionals but also for individual entrepreneurs and creators on the go. The Visme iOS app allows users to make last-minute edits and share their designs without having to log on to their desktops. Used in tandem with the web version, the Visme mobile app is a perfect tool for full-stack creation and collaboration.
This new app makes Visme’s suite of tools accessible to all, enabling users to create professional designs, in less time, with no experience needed. All Visme content types are available with the app, so users can design everything from social media graphics to presentations, to data visualizations, and videos. Visme’s vast library of unique icons, characters, and royalty-free assets are also available in-app. Visme for iOS continues to add additional features, aiming to make it a one-stop application for designing anything, from anywhere, whenever inspiration strikes.
Visme offers an exclusive plan for mobile only. With this plan, users can enjoy Visme Pro plan features, available on the Visme App, with special discounted pricing.
The Visme for iOS app is available for download from the Apple App Store here. The Visme App is also available for download on Mac OS and Windows, enabling users to create beautiful, engaging designs from their desktops. Visme is also available in its original in-browser version.
