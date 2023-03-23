Blue Chip Cookies Celebrates 40 Years of Sweet Success

Submit Release
I made the mistake of sending chocolates one year to clients, and many called me and asked where are their Blue Chip Cookies! I have never made that mistake again. Blue Chip Cookies every time.”
— Jack Hyde
MILFORD, OHIO, US, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Chip Cookies, the beloved cookie brand known for its deliciously decadent and freshly baked cookies, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Since opening its first store in 1983 in San Francisco on Fisherman's Wharf, Blue Chip Cookies has become a nationwide household name for cookie lovers. The company's commitment to using high-quality ingredients and innovative baking techniques has earned them a loyal customer base and numerous accolades over the years.

Over the past four decades, Blue Chip Cookies has grown from a small cookie shop to a national brand with a loyal following. Today, the company has nine locations across the country in Ohio, Kansas, Kentucky, and a tenth store opening in Texas soon. Its cookies are also available online at www.bluechipcookiesdirect.com, making it easier to taste Blue Chip no matter where you are.

Donna Drury-Heine and Bob Heine are the third and longest-ownership team of the Blue Chip Cookie Company, which they purchased in November 2005. We're thrilled to be celebrating 40 years of serving our delicious cookies to cookie lovers all around the country," said Donna Drury, C.E.O. "We couldn't have done it without the support of our amazing customers and the hard work of our dedicated team in each location. We look forward to continuing to bake our cookies with the same care and attention to detail that has made us successful for the past four decades."

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Blue Chip Cookies has just updated and launched a new website featuring their MyWay Assortment, where customers can create their cookie assortment from over 25-30 flavors. In addition, they will showcase three new flavors this year and offer free cookies, special promotions, and discounts throughout the year, including limited edition cookie flavors and giveaways. Customers are encouraged to follow Blue Chip Cookies on social media and sign up for the company's email newsletter to stay up-to-date on all the latest news and promotions.

Blue Chip Cookies is actively licensing nationwide and seeking collaboration opportunities with unique channels. There are currently 9 locations in O.H., Kentucky, Kansas, and soon to be a 10th in Texas. Each site carries at least ten core flavors daily and rotates throughout the year other flavors.

Blue Chip Cookies has become a staple for corporate and business gifts in the cookie industry. Its anniversary is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to quality and excellence. As the company continues to grow, it remains dedicated to creating unforgettable treats that bring joy to its customers.

For more information about Blue Chip Cookies and to place an order, visit the company's website at www.bluechipcookiesdirect.com

About Blue Chip Cookies: Blue Chip Cookies is a gourmet cookie bakery that has been serving delicious, made-from-scratch cookies since 1983. Their cookies are made with real butter (not margarine), pure vanilla (not imitation), cane sugar (not beet), real eggs, specialty flour (made in the U.S.A.), and only the best ingredients such as Guittard Chocolates (for 40 years.) The company uses only the finest ingredients and innovative baking techniques to create a range of delectable cookie flavors that satisfy any sweet tooth. Their motto is: Life is Sweet, Enjoy Every Morsel!"

