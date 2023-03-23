DADDY's GIRL Spotlights Path of Hope and Faith Toward Triumph Over Deadly Illness

Latest release from Armin Lear Press is a powerful story of a new mother overcoming an 8 percent chance of living.
A remarkable, hope-filled account of triumphing over a serious illness.”
— Kirkus Reviews
KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In his heartfelt debut memoir, DADDY'S GIRL: A Father, His Daughter, and the Deadly Battle She Won, Michael Schnabel chronicles the powerful story of his daughter’s fight to survive her cancer diagnosis in order to live life with her newborn son and the author’s grandson.
How does a young mother overcome an 8 percent chance of living to raise her newborn son? She becomes a warrior and provides hope for others.
In each person's life there are events that forever change their course. Twenty-seven-year-old Stephanie experienced two of these events in fourteen days: the birth of her only child and discovery that she only has an 8 percent chance of living. She is haunted by the thought that this baby will only know her through pictures, until she makes that mental image her motivation to survive.
This is a story of one family facing the most daunting of circumstances, at once celebration and devastation. Michael Schnabel, Stephanie's father tells the story of survival and how three generations of a family respond to crisis. Stephanie's courage is fueled by her son's deep brown eyes and unconditional love. Her faith comes from the belief that something greater than us provides what we need, when we need it. Daddy's Girl illuminates a range of emotions, and delivers them with humor, love—as well as some miracles!
To help other families facing a grace challenge, the author has released a pamphlet entitled Living Through A Crisis: A Guidebook for Loved Ones available as an eBook for 99 cents USD.
About the Author:
Michael Schnabel is the author of Daddy's Girl, a memoir about the challenges and struggles of parenting through a medical crisis. A graduate of Northern State University, Michael developed his passion for writing and storytelling during his thirty-year career at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Michael lives in Overland Park, Kansas, with his wife, and when not spending time with family, you can find him tending to his 26-acre tree farm. Daddy's Girl is his first book.
About Armin Lear Press
Armin Lear Press released its first book in May 2020 and has published 54 books as of this date. The number reflects the acquisition and issuing of second editions of the 5 top sellers for New Horizon Press, which closed its doors February 2021. Its founder has 30 years of publishing experience, and an executive editor with 24 years of publishing experience. The company headquarters is near Boulder, Colorado with a production office in Arlington, Virginia and a design team based in Connecticut. Armin Lear is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association and distributes its books worldwide in English through Ingram.
TITLE: Daddy's Girl
SUBTITLE: A Father, His Daughter, and the Deadly Battle She Won
GENRE: Memoir
AUTHOR: Michael Schnabel
ISBN: 978-1956450361 PB; 9781956450378 EB
PRICE: $19.99; $8.99
PUB DATE: March 23, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.