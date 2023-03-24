Anya Kod, Mrs. South Florida America, Receives Prestigious "Oscar of Pageantry" during Women's History Month

Anya Kod Receives Prestigious "Oscar of Pageantry" during Women's History Month
The Spirit Award Celebrates Dedication to Leadership, Sportsmanship, and Mental Health Advocacy
Anya Kod serves as a shining example of the positive impact we can achieve when we empower and uplift one another, always and especially during Women's History Month.”
— Carl Dunn CEO of Pageantry Magazine
ORLANDO, FL, USA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anya Kod, the radiant Mrs. South Florida America, has earned the distinguished Spirit Award at the Mrs. Florida America 2023 Pageant. Affectionately dubbed the "Oscar of Pageantry," this illustrious recognition was presented by Carl Dunn, CEO of Pageantry Magazine, in acknowledgment of Anya's unwavering commitment to promoting leadership, sportsmanship, and mental health advocacy and awareness.
Carl Dunn, known as "The Godfather of Pageantry," has dedicated his life to celebrating the beauty, intelligence, and commitment to positive change as the CEO of Pageantry Magazine. Through his work, he has inspired countless individuals to pursue excellence and never give up on their dreams.
In praise of Anya's outstanding contributions, Carl Dunn remarked, "Anya Kod embodies the true spirit of pageantry with her steadfast dedication to fostering meaningful connections and creating a nurturing environment for all. She serves as a shining example of the positive impact we can achieve when we empower and uplift one another, always and especially during Women's History Month."
The Spirit Award holds particular significance for Anya. This honor is bestowed upon the contestant who personifies the essence of pageantry, exuding grace, poise, and confidence both on and off the stage. She is deeply grateful to Carl Dunn and Pageantry Magazine for this incredible recognition, which also represents the power of positivity, resilience, and kindness in the face of adversity for women everywhere.
Anya Kod, a renowned licensed marriage and family therapist with over 15 years of experience, uses her platform to advocate for mental health and dismantle stigmas surrounding mental health issues. As a speaker and presenter, she also mentors and supervises fellow therapists, helping to mold the future of mental health care.
In association with the Mrs. Florida America Pageant, Anya wrote "CHILL MODE - The Ultimate Guide to Relaxation," a captivating book dedicated to easing stress and anxiety. In tribute to the pageant and David and Jackie Siegel, Queen of Versailles, the book's dedication honors the Victoria's Voice Foundation. "CHILL MODE - The Ultimate Guide to Relaxation" and other books can be found at www.PositiveParentingInitiative.com and on Amazon.
About the Positive Parenting Initiative: The Positive Parenting Initiative is devoted to enhancing the lives of children and parents through prevention, support, and education. Recognizing the vital importance of mental health and well-being for all, the organization is dedicated to creating meaningful change and fostering lasting impact by challenging negative views and expanding access to crucial resources and support.
