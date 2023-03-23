Petals by QueSara to Showcase Custom Designs around New York Bridal Fashion Week

Gowns designed by Petals by QueSara Design by Petals by QueSara Seamstress Sara Rothan

Petals by QueSara will be showcasing their collection at Hotel Edison during Spring New York Bridal Fashion Week.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Petals by QueSara, a luxury custom children’s gown designer, will be showcasing their collection at Hotel Edison, located at 228 West 47th Street in NYC during Spring New York Bridal Fashion Week.

Petals by QueSara, with founder and seamstress Sara Rothan at the helm, provides a unique custom design experience that is literally tailored to perfectly reflect every client’s individual style. In an effort to provide prospective clients and bridal vendors an opportunity to explore the collection and get to know the person behind the brand, Rothan will be available for private appointments during NYBFW.

Attendees of the special event can expect to see a wide range of enchanting flower girl attire, with a variety of options for bodices, bottoms, colors, fabrics, and custom details. The goal is to bring each vision to life through top-notch workmanship and hand-stitching of delicate elements that are one-of-a-kind.

“There is something magical about the process of designing a dress for a special occasion,” says Rothan. “Finding the perfect fit for the wearer that fits within the event's theme is what makes a dress truly memorable.”

Spring New York Bridal Fashion Week takes place from April 11 to April 13 in the heart of New York City, bringing together some of the most prominent names in the bridal industry to exhibit the latest designs and trends. To make an appointment with Rothan to learn about, discuss, and view the Petals by QueSara collection, please email us at contact@quesara.com for a reservation.

For more information about Petals by QueSara, visit www.quesara.com.