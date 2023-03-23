Canopy Wins Best Lending Infrastructure Platform Award

Canopy has won the Best Lending Infrastructure Platform Award in the FinTech Breakthrough’s Business Lending category.

USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Canopy has won the Best Lending Infrastructure Platform Award in the FinTech Breakthrough’s Business Lending category. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards strive to recognize the “breakthrough” companies and products in the global financial technology industry. More than 4,000 nominations poured in from organizations across the globe, and Canopy is honored to have been chosen for this prestigious award.

All award nominations were evaluated and scored by an expert panel comprised of experienced senior-level FinTech professionals. All entries were judged on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value, and impact. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is celebrating its seventh year and Canopy is proud to have clinched back-to-back wins: last year for Best Open Banking API and this year for Best Lending Infrastructure Platform.

“This award is a testament to the team we have at Canopy; we are singularly focused on helping our customers become better operators, ” said Matt Bivons, CEO of Canopy. “This is only the beginning; we are looking forward to doubling down on our platform and delivering even more value for our customers.”

Canopy's highly configurable, scalable, API-first platform allows lenders to innovate and personalize in ways that maximize their growth and meet their customers’ needs with the fastest time to market. Founded in 2019, the series A startup breaks through the crowded fintech landscape by tackling the lending innovation problem at its "core", quite literally. Canopy has built an event-driven lending core that is incredibly flexible with the different types of loans and policies it can support. Learn more at www.canopyservicing.com.

Details about The FinTech Breakthrough Awards and the list of 2023 winners are available at www.fintechbreakthrough.com/2023-winners.