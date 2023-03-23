Despite the cost disadvantages, Chicago's FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Clothing Takes Pride In Making Its Iconic American Motorcycle Clothing In The USA.
In an age of cheap, 3rd World mass-produced junk clothing, FEAR-NONE's production is another planet. Here, realities such as USA hand-made, custom, precision and quality are the name of the game.”
— FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Clothing
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s middle of the day in America’s Heartland— mighty Chicago to be precise— and hard at work is the production by hand of some of classic American bikerdom’s most desired pieces of clothing. There is a pride and seriousness in the air that almost seems military in nature. Indeed, in an age of cheap, mass-produced, 3rd world junk clothing, this is another planet. Here, realities such as hand-made, custom, precision and quality are the name of the game. Indeed, iconic American motorcycle clothing brand FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear happily keeps churning out its original “1000% American Made” motorcycle clothing and gear to the delight of its followers with every item designed, made, and inspected by hand. This is definitely a numbers game— in reverse. “We are all about limited-production quality, originality and being custom— and our clients gladly pay for that,” says CEO Bill Walen. “They want the absolute best American-made product there is and the most original… we give them that in spades!”
To FEAR-NONE, it’s still 1969—and they love it this way. The much-loved niche American motorcycle clothing brand known for its “Original Classic American Biker” theme loves designing, engineering, making and testing its original USA-made products that tell the story of American bikers and their love of the road. Paramount to FEAR-NONE (besides being USA-made) involves having highest-performance and quality products with totally-original designs that celebrate classic American biker-hood.
CEO “Wild Bill” Walen lives by his company’s mantra— being a dedicated biker all his life, Wild Bill celebrates the classic American biker lifestyle and its values every day. “I ride everyday rain or shine. It’s just in our hearts.
Once I got into American motorbikes as a youngster, the whole Americana lifestyle and culture followed. I saw how beautiful America is and how blessed we truly are. It’s so much more than just riding an American motorcycle and more about freedom, celebrating all we have in America, big and wide-open spaces, quality and high-performance in all-weather situations, and our unique customs, people, culture, and art. There is no other lifestyle or interpretation of living than even comes close to the classic American Biker lifestyle— like Europe’s Formula 1, it’s totally unique in every way. It’s so culturally rich and unique, wrapping into the golden age of America from the cowboys to Elvis and Brando… Classic American nostalgia is a very powerful thing in the American as well as the rest of the world’s psyches. FEAR-NONE’s clothing, gear and brand are a unique statement of this reality.”
Founded over 20 years ago in Chicago, a melting pot of relentless drive and “a bigger the better” attitude, FEAR-NONE’s name sounds appropriate for a city that has always been known as tough, innovative, and demanding… and that loves American motorcycles.
“Every item we make is done by hand here in Chicago, USA. We have our company designers, product experts and artists concept and design our products, then we test them with our customers and only after approval hand-make them. Finally, we hand press and inspect every item before shipping. So, when we say 1000% USA- Made we mean it! The same for quality. We are deadly serious about making the best products in the world as being a Chicago-American company demands no less. The same for our customers worldwide— they expect and demand a lot from us!”
FEAR-NONE’s rising niche brand is loved amongst its American motorcycle enthusiasts who have a fierce loyalty to its brand.
Such customer loyalty has caused FEAR-NONE to quickly grow over the last decade while other bigger brands have closed shop. They currently have over 700 original products with customers worldwide. Ranging from shirts to hoodies to jackets to jeans to head gear, FEAR-NONE’s original, eye-turning designs, unique old-school interpretation of American motorcycle culture, and emphasis on highest performance make sure their products are like nothing else on the market.
“We get attempts to copy our brand and products all the time from everywhere, but none succeed. Even the big competitors fail— as our followers know who the real McCoy is,” says Bill.
“Besides, being the best-made, functional and innovative products on the market, FEAR-NONE’s products can never look like anything else… their DNA is purely a unique, Old School interpretation of American biker culture. “When you see our products for the first time, they literally scream “Old School American Biker” and “super-high quality,” says Bill.
FEAR-NONE continues to stress its Made in America mantra, originality, highest-quality as well as its loyalty to and love of its customers worldwide. "We’ll continue to follow our path of being USA-made, having the highest-performance and quality, and of course FEAR-NONE originality! How can we lose?”
