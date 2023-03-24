Gagong Rapper is back

Gagong Rapper the group behind the phenomenal Tagalog hit Rap "KABET" is coming back for a concert
BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gagong Rapper or GR is considered as one of the most well-known rap groups in the Philippines and their Tagalog Rap Hit "KABET" is one the most famous Tagalog rap song in Philippine hip-hop. They are the first group outside the Philippines who signed a recording deal under Philippine's #1 rap label Andrew E's Dongalo Wreckords back in 2004. Prior to landing a recording contract, Gagong Rapper had released various MixTapes while collaborating with highly-respected Pilipino rap artists like Razzamanazz, JawTee, and Salbakuta. Gagong Rapper's ability to combine unique storytelling with raunchy and humorous wordplay laced with catchy beats made Gagong Rapper one of the all-time favorites of Tagalog Rap listeners. Some of their notable compositions that has million of views on Youtube are Kung maibabalik ko lang, Doon lang, Huling hiling, Sana, and many more. After spending years in underground music, they finally released their first mainstream album together with Dongalo Wreckords Artist entitled "TREND" under VIVA records in 2006. In 2007, multi-platinum Philippines rap artist Andrew E. invited them to be a special guest on his album entitled "CLEAN" which gave Gagong Rapper more exposure after the album reached a certified GOLD album award.
Fast forward to 2020, blogger Mimiyuuuh created a viral video challenge called 'It Really Hurts Dance Challenge' on TikTok using the song "KABET" by Gagong Rapper. The dance video challenge was accepted by both local and international celebrities like Bretman Rock, Bella Poarch, Liza Soberano, Vice Ganda, Andrea Briliantes, and even the current Philippines Vice-President Sarah Duterte accepted the dance challenge. The hashtag #itreallyhurts now with 600 million streams ended top #6 on Tiktok Philippines' best hashtag awards in the year 2020. The dance challenge was also requested by GMA7 actor Vic Sotto during their noon time show Eat Bulaga and ABS-CBN Showtime performed the viral dance too on one of their openings.
Gagong Rapper was formed back in 1999 in Bethesda, Maryland USA. Members are Aries Agulto (Macwun), Dennis Lozada (Yawz), Regie Merlin (ShockGie), Ryan Alota (Kilo), and Marsha Alota-Common (Lil' Khoolet). After years of rest, they are coming back to their home state Maryland to perform in front of thousands of fans at Patapsco Arena Baltimore Maryland this Saturday, March 25, 2023, with the Philippines' #1 rap group Salbakuta and the Phillippines rap king Andrew E. According to Andrew E. this is history in the making when 3 of the Philippines' most famous rap songs (Banyo queen, S2pidLuv, and Kabet) are all on one big stage. Gagong Rapper is also scheduled for a Canada tour this September. Some of their future plans are to do music videos and to perform live inside Philippine's most famous bus, Wish107.5
