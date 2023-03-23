ÒGO TÀWA IN FINAL PUSH TO FUND BLACK HEROES STATUE COLLECTION PROJECT

Image for the Black Heroes Statue Collection Project
Ògo Tàwa, a non-profit organization is dedicated to promoting the contributions of Black history through contemporary art
Help create a lasting legacy that celebrates the achievements of Black leaders.”
— Khalidah Bello, CEO
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ògo Tàwa, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the contributions of Black history through contemporary art, has launched a campaign to fund its Black Heroes Statue Collection Project with a goal of raising $93k.
With $45k already raised, Ògo Tàwa is calling on people to contribute to this important project, which seeks to commemorate the outstanding achievements of Black leaders who have made a significant impact on Canadian society. The statue collection will feature life-sized bronze sculptures created by Black Canadian artists.
By supporting this project or referring to someone who can, you help ensure that the City of Toronto's motto of diversity as a collective strength includes representation of Black people in public art. Not only will you discover alluring and inspiring narratives of Canadian success revealed by Black artists, but you will also help unleash the incredible talents of the Black artist community who have been unjustly excluded from beautifying our landscape.
Contributions will support the aim of many Canadians to tackle harmful anti-Black racism, contributing to the better health of Canadians. If 9,600 people donated as little as $5.00, Ògo Tàwa’s $93k goal would be reached; that’s less than 0.03% of the Canadian population. Help us reach the audience needed. By supporting this project, you will help conquer 400 years of oppression faced by the Black community. Act in solidarity with the Black community seeking greater justice in the public art space.
Media availability with CEO Khalidah Bello, contact Victoria Bennett to book. The campaign will be completed on March 31st. To make a contribution and help create a lasting legacy that celebrates the achievements of Black leaders, visit fundrazr.com/blackheroes.
About Ògo Tàwa:
Ògo Tàwa is a non-profit organization that harnesses the power of art to create positive change in the world. Their mission is to help gifted, underrepresented, underserved, underemployed artists of African descent apply their artistic talents to enhance their financial security and provide better lives for themselves, their communities, and their families by providing them platforms where they can showcase and sell their creative works.
Website: ogotawa.ca | Instagram, TikTok, Facebook: @ogotawa
Media contact and to arrange Media Availability with CEO Khalidah Bello | Victoria Bennett
