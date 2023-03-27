TOP HOLLYWOOD DRAG QUEENS TO RAISE FUNDS FOR FIGHTING BIGOTRY IN TENNESSEE

Alaska and Willam of Drag Race fame bring "Drag is Good" down south to support local advocacy organizations.
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars, Alaska (All Stars S2 Winner, S5 Top 3) and Willam (S4 standout and Emmy Nominated actor), are producing and headlining “DRAG IS GOOD” – an unforgettable drag show to raise funds for the ACLU Drag Defense Fund and local trans support funds in Tennessee. These organizations are fighting discriminatory laws in court and supporting queer and trans performers whose livelihoods are directly affected by the latest legislation.
For one night only on April 13th, “Drag is Good” will be held at PLAY Nashville, an iconic drag bar, while also streamed around the world on Moment (moment.co) for fans to watch live and donate to the cause. Special guest performers include Eureka O’Hara, Detox, Meatball, The Princess, Deception, Suzy Wong, and more.
On the importance behind the show, Alaska explains that “what’s happening in Tennessee is an attack on not just Drag, but on the Trans community as well. This sort of legislation is spreading across the country rapidly and is a danger to all of us, and to the right to free speech and expression.”
Willam touches on their commitment to this advocacy. “We have a platform, so we’re using it. And we’re Drag Queens, so we’re good at raising money. And we’re going to raise as much as we can to fight the bigotry.”
For those able to attend the fundraiser in person, there are ticket options ranging from general admission to an exclusive VIP dinner with the cast. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit nashville.playdancebar.com. The global livestream tickets are available at moment.co/dragisgood.
ABOUT MOGULS OF MEDIA (MOM)
Alaska and Willam, who co-host the smash hit Drag Race recap podcast Race Chaser with Alaska and Willam, have partnered with Forever Dog Productions to create Moguls of Media, a unique podcast channel that features a star-studded roster of iconic drag queens and queer luminaries. MOM bridges the past,
present and future of LGBTQ+ entertainment.
