WLPayments Announces Partnership with Truevo to Expand Gateway Solutions

Truevo, A fintech acquirer delivering Ecommerce and Point of Sale payment solutions throughout Europe, selected WLPayments as an additional gateway technology partner to drive European growth. This is due to the platform's flexible and innovative nature, cross-service capabilities, and shared vision on the future of payments.
WLPayments' payment gateway can be customised to the needs of any business, small and large. Its microservices architecture approach makes it a perfect choice for companies looking to scale fast and be agile and flexible to new market trends and developments.
"We are thrilled to partner with Truevo in offering our payment gateway solutions to their merchants processing globally," said Sunil Jhamb, CEO of WLPayments. "Built on microservices, our modular platform makes payments simple and seamless for businesses of all sizes, and we look forward to helping Truevo and its merchants grow and prosper."
Nick Dobson, Executive VP of Sales and Business Development of Truevo, also expressed his excitement about the partnership. "WLPayments' gateway solutions are an excellent addition to our merchant services offerings," he said. "We pride ourselves on providing exceptional payment solutions and services to our clients, and the WLPayments platform as part of our offering will help us continue to do so. We're looking forward to a long and successful partnership with WLPayments."
With this partnership, WLPayments and Truevo are poised to impact the payments industry significantly. They can offer merchants an unparalleled payment experience by combining their expertise and resources.
Both companies are present at the top industry event MPE in March to showcase their new partnership. Truevo is MPE Supporting Partner, and WLPayments has been nominated for the MPE Best Payments Orchestration Solution Award.
About WLPayments
WLPayments is a leading provider of payment orchestration platforms. The company was founded and supported by payment industry veterans. WLPayments headquarters in The Netherlands, with branch offices in India and Malta, serving customers worldwide.
WLPayments is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that provides businesses with modular and cohesive payment solutions for processing payments online. The platform is designed to be flexible and scalable, allowing businesses of all sizes to integrate payment processing into their websites or applications easily.
The WLPayments' team has won multiple industry awards from MPE, Money 2020 and the European Payments Summit, and is recently nominated for the MPE Payment Orchestration Platform Award 2023.
WLPayments vision statement: We grow when our Customers grow!
Media contact person for WLPayments: Lennard Sigling, email lennard@wlpayments.com, phone
+31611117828
About Truevo:
Truevo is a multinational fintech acquirer focused on changing the payments industry across Europe. We’re doing that by designing solutions that encompass the payments value chain. Truevo empowers businesses to accept Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay, and Apple Pay payments in over 150 currencies and receive settlements in the currency of their choice.
Whether businesses would like to accept payments online, in-store, in-app, or over the phone, we have a solution. We also help businesses send near-instant payouts to over a billion eligible Mastercard and Visa cards around the globe.
Products include card acquiring, a virtual point-of-sale terminal, payment gateway services, in-app payments, a smart point-of-sale (POS) terminal, and our Card Payouts solution. As a PCI-DSS Level 1 payment provider, transactions with Truevo adhere to the highest levels of security.
