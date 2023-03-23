Cross Identity Partners with SecureKloud To Power Zero Trust Provisioning On Public Cloud

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers) are quickly propagating in the IT services industry. And rightly so. SMBs and mid-market organizations account for over 90% of global businesses, and this demographic needs integrated SaaS platforms plus implementation and management services from dedicated single-vendors. Low bandwidth and limited expertise are key drivers. Leading MSSP SecureKloud now integrates with rapidly proliferating SMB and mid-market Converged Identity & Access Management Platform – Cross Identity.
SecureKloud has been a leading IaC (Infrastructure-as-Code) MSSP for over 14 years and has been enabling customers to stay well ahead of the cloud growth curve. Their battle-proven Cloud Platforms are widely regarded as works of marvel. But they have only just started offering ready Security-as-a-Service platforms.
The biggest notable move in SecureKloud’s path to becoming a more comprehensive MSSP is their week-old partnership with SMB and mid-market IAM heavy-hitter Cross Identity. SecureKloud’s Fully Managed Cloud Foundation Platform CloudEdge has seamlessly integrated Cross Identity™ into itself.
Cross Identity has carefully designed IAM products that heal SMB and mid-market pain points with extremely high success.
“Our extensive experience in our old IAM services avatar, Ilantus Technologies, has given us clear and actionable information about how to develop IAM for smaller and mid-market organizations. We add value not only through technology but from every angle, including developing the world’s first Lightning-Bolt Implement™ system where these companies can install and configure our tenant in just a few days with just one IAM-untrained admin. We also found prices to be too high, and we’re now offering a Pay-Per-Use model that we believe is a revolution,” said Binod Singh, Chairman and Founder of Cross Identity.
“SecureKloud has been providing industry-leading IaC modules for over a decade now. But we want to give our customers more – and after careful research, ready and proven Security-as-a-Service platforms will further enable customers to secure themselves, streamline IT and cybersecurity operations, and improve user experience across their organizations. Cross Identity is perfect for SMBs and mid-market companies looking to adopt Identity-First Zero Trust Security. Partnering with this vendor was a savvy move because these guys are offering value-on-top-of-value to SMBs and mid-market customers. Just check out their product demo, and you will see what we are talking about,” explained Anand Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer.
“Cross Identity is about more than just selling a great IAM product to an underserved market. We hope to vanguard an industry transformation where customers are not seen as just wins but as vulnerable entities with real challenges and pains. Our brand and value proposition has core ideals of customer centricity, continuous improvement, constant R&D and innovation, and creating and maintaining customer and partner relationships through which all involved parties can grow into flourishing enterprises (and people.) As such, partnering with SecureKloud is a privilege because these guys have great values and are astute about SMB and Mid-market needs,” remarked Brand Strategist for Cross Identity, Nitaant Singh.
“CONVERGED IAM! Gartner spoke of this years ago, and IAM vendors are still behind the curve. Cross Identity is the only product that fully qualifies as a Converged IAM Platform (CIP), and we were doing it before Gartner ever coined the term. We have carefully engineered the product to suit SMBs and mid-market customers, with all relevant Access Management, IGA, and PAM features. Note that we are also the only CIP that is built on a common source code, which improves efficiency and reliability for our customers, and reduces maintenance, bug-fix, and update time. We’re also coming out with a whole host of new and useful features that only a single-code CIP can offer. Stay tuned and check out our social media over the next few months,” exclaimed Pramod Bhaskar, Chief Technical Officer of Cross Identity.
We are beginning to see exciting partnerships between MSPs (Managed Services Providers) and MSSPs, and small and mid-market-focused Software-as-a-Service vendors. The SecureKloud plus Cross Identity proposition is a clear winner in this movement.
ABOUT CROSS IDENTITY
