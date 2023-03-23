Governors Club Women’s Golf Association to Host 2-day All for the Pink Event to Benefit Pretty In Pink Foundation

A Call to Businesses, Employers, and Individuals to Help Support Uninsured and Under-insured Women and Men Diagnosed with Breast Cancer Across NC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Governors Club All for the Pink: Rose Cody, 919-672-1479, rosecody1@gmail.comPretty In Pink Foundation: Becky Horn, 919-532-0532, bhorn@prettyinpinkfoundation.orgFor Immediate Release:Governors Club announces its annual All for the Pink charity fundraiser will take place May 3-4, 2023. For the fourth consecutive year, the 2-day event will benefit Pretty In Pink Foundation, whose mission is to provide uninsured and under-insured breast cancer patients in NC financial assistance for life-saving medical treatment. In 2022 alone, they paid for cancer treatment for over 300 patients.“The Governors Club community has a 30-year history of providing volunteers and financial support for many local charities including Habitat for Humanity, CORA Food Pantry, United Way, and several other organizations supporting education, literacy, and many other organizations in our area. In 1999, the Governors Club Women’s Golf Association began fundraising efforts to support breast cancer organizations and charities. Our 2022 All for the Pink event raised over $100,000 for Pretty In Pink Foundation, which enables us to help so many patients in need,” said Charlotte Leidy, President, Governors Club Women’s Golf Association.“As one of our breast cancer champions said, everyone deserves a chance to live, so our goal is to work with groups like Governors Club to raise funds so that breast cancer patients in North Carolina get that chance. We are grateful for the Governors Club will host this year's All for the Pink event in support of our breast cancer champions. Since partnering with Governors Club, the $130,000 in funds they have raised so far pays for 2,600 chemotherapy treatment sessions or for more than fifty of our breast cancer champions to receive full medical treatment,” said Becky Horn, Executive Director, Pretty In Pink Foundation.To become an All for the Pink sponsor or donor, read more about our event here . To learn more about the Governors Club and Pretty In Pink Foundation partnership, please watch our video About Governors Club:Governors Club is a nationally recognized private club community in Chapel Hill, built around an award-winning 27-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and member-owned country club. A Platinum Club of America ranked among the top 5% of Clubs worldwide, and a Distinguished Club, Governors Club is the Triangle’s only gated golf community. Other Club amenities include the Clubhouse, which serves as the social center of the community and provides members with world-class dining and events, a Wellness Center with a gym, group fitness studios, indoor and outdoor pools, and a tennis and pickleball complex. The Club hosts more than 400 events and activities year-round. Governors Club members hail from across the U.S. and various countries around the world and are committed to giving back to the local community.The Governors Club community provides financial support to approximately 40 non-profits in Chatham County and an additional 140 non-profits outside the county. In 2021, the Governors Club community made history by raising more than $270,000 for United Way – the largest amount ever raised for United Way by a neighborhood in NC. During one month in spring 2022, Governors Club members raised more than $180,000 for local charitable organizations. https://www.governorsclubnc.com About Pretty In Pink Foundation:The mission of Pretty In Pink Foundation is to provide uninsured and under-insured breast cancer patients in North Carolina with financial assistance for quality, life-saving medical treatment. The Foundation works closely with patients’ medical social workers and cancer center charity care to ensure indigent patients have assistance to ease their financial burdens associated with care. Pretty In Pink Foundation was founded in 2004 by Raleigh breast surgeon Dr. Lisa Tolnitch and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC, with an office in Winston-Salem, NC. What began with assisting ten women in Wake County has evolved into helping thousands of women and men throughout North Carolina. www.prettyinpinkfoundation.org

