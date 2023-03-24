Zoot Enterprises Advances Strategic Vision with Executive Team Promotions

Zoot Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions for some of the world’s largest organizations.
BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoot Enterprises, Inc. recently announced several c-suite level promotions from within its executive leadership team. Reflective of the company's commitment to driving transformation, this shift will optimize Zoot's operational agility and advance the overall strategic vision.
With close to 25 years at Zoot, Travis Tuss has been key to the company's evolution into an advanced decision management solution for some of the world's largest organizations. He has been promoted from EVP of Sales and Marketing to Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.
A technology industry veteran, Paul Thielemann joined Zoot as VP of Client Care in 2007. He has served in multiple capacities across the organization. Thielemann has been promoted from his most recent role as EVP of Operations to Chief Operations Officer.
Instrumental in guiding overall infrastructure strategy and management for over two decades, Brian Thomas has been promoted from Vice President of IT to Chief Technology Officer.
President Tony Rosanova will continue to lead the company, focusing on propelling future growth.
"These promotions allow us to capitalize on the collective experience and leadership offered by these team members," said Rosanova. "Implementing this leadership structure facilitates the pursuit of our strategic initiatives while improving and expanding Zoot's growing suite of solutions."
Zoot Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions for some of the world’s largest organizations. We offer comprehensive and flexible platforms for specific business needs, including loan origination, fraud detection and prevention, data acquisition, and more. https://zootsolutions.com/
