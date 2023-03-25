Pessl Instruments and Borealis L.A.T step into distribution and development partnership for N-Pilot® to optimize fertilizer use with smart IOT and software.
Pessl Instruments GmbH.”
— Gottfried Pessl
WEIZ, STYRIA, AUSTRIA, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pessl Instruments GmbH enters into a distribution and development partnership with Borealis L.A.T GmbH to enhance the companies’ N-Pilot® and offer solutions that help optimize fertilizer use.
Pessl Instruments GmbH, a global manufacturer and leading provider of advanced agricultural technology solutions under the METOS® brand, enters into a distribution and development agreement with Borealis L.A.T, a member of the renowned Borealis Group, that focuses on solutions that help farmers optimize their fertilizer use without compromising the crop yield.
When it comes to fertilizer application timing, there’s no room for guess-work. The right amount of fertilizer at the optimal time is crucial to reduce the costs and minimize the impact on the soil. Therefore, our main objective of this collaboration is to develop even better tools that will help with fertilizing decision-making together with more data inputs coming from the Satellite and other handheld devices from Pessl Instruments like DUALEX and MobiLab.
This partnership will aim to bring Borealis L.A.T’s digital products closer to the global agriculture market. We will make additional development inputs, namely on N-pilot®, a handheld, portable sensor that detects the nitrogen nutritional status of plants. Along with additional hardware and product enhancement, Pessl Instruments and Borealis L.A.T will optimize fertilizer input without sacrificing yield and safeguard the environment at the same time.
Combining that with Pessl Instruments extensive portfolio of hardware and software solutions, agronomy knowledge, and development expertise, farmers all over the globe will have access to the most extensive and holistic tool-box of solutions for sustainable approach to fertilizer application.
“The smart farming technologies have proven to be a tremendous helping hand. This isn’t just a trend that will slowly fade away – Interconnected smart devices are becoming a fundamental part of agriculture,”
explains Gottfried Pessl, CEO and Founder of Pessl Instruments.
“Tools that ensure optimal fertilizer application are showing meaningful results in preserving soils, safeguarding the yields and protecting the water resources and environment. Since we always aim to offer what is best both for the farmer and the environment, going into the partnership with Borealis L.A.T was an easy decision. We want to help farmers reduce their costs, support food security as well, optimize inputs and improve the overall field activities while safeguarding the environment. Borealis L.A.T is an important partner for achieving this goal and we will gladly incorporate their products into our existing portfolio,”
concludes Mr. Pessl.
The partnership and development agreement was signed at the end of 2022.
About PESSL Instruments GmbH
For over 39 years, Pessl Instruments (www.metos.at) has been offering tools for informed decision-making. A complete range of wireless, solar powered monitoring systems under the METOS® brand, and an online platform FieldClimate are applicable in all climate zones and can be used in various industries and for various purposes – from agriculture to research, hydrology, meteorology, flood warning, snow removal and many more.
Over the years, METOS® has become a global brand with local support and has managed to reach out to almost every corner of the world. The METOS® brand lasts longer, performs better, is easier to use and offers you the lowest total cost of ownership.
About Borealis L.A.T
Borealis L.A.T is Borealis commercial organization for the sales and distribution of fertilizers and technical nitrogen. The production sites are located in the heart of agricultural areas in Austria and France. Borealis L.A.T’s headquarters are in Linz, Austria, where fertilizers, melamine and technical nitrogen products are also produced. Borealis L.A.T maintains long-term relations with production and distribution partners worldwide. The Borealis L.A.T sales and logistics network stretches along the Seine, Rhine and Danube rivers, from the Atlantic to the Black Sea.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Gottfried Pessl
Pessl Instruments GmbH.
+43 664 4001565
email us here