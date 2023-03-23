HK Group's Charitable Arm Dholakia Foundation Hosts Gala Dinner Honoring Lakes in Alliance with UN 2023 Water Conference

Dholakia Foundation Hosts Gala Dinner Honoring Lakes Dholakia Foundation Honors 5 Lakes in the Gala Event Dholakia Foundation hosted a gala dinner in New York amid UN 2023 Water Conference Dholakia Foundation's Significant Approach Toward Water Sustainability Dholakia Foundation Hosts Gala Dinner Honoring Lakes in Alliance with UN 2023 Water Conference

Dholakia Foundation- philanthropic arm of HK Group, hosted a gala in New York amid UN 2023 Water Conference. The event was graced by eminent personalities.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dholakia Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., was granted special accreditation to participate in the UN World Water Conference 2023. With a focus on supporting society and preserving the environment through charitable and conservation activities, it is one of only 29 Organisations in India out of 728 Organisations globally to receive this accreditation.

Dholakia Foundation has made significant contributions to the environment, including creating 111 lakes in drought-prone regions in India, planting 2.5 million trees, and promoting the protection of Mother Earth. These achievements directly support several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG6 (clean water and sanitation), SDG13 (climate action), SDG14 (life below water), and SDG15 (life on land).

Savji Dholakia, Chairman and Founder of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., has announced plans to create 75 new lakes, with the groundbreaking ceremony set to take place on March 26th, 2023 for the first 5 lakes. The event will be graced by the presence of the 14th President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat and over 30 Padma Awardees.

The new initiative demonstrates the organization's continued commitment to supporting the environment and promoting sustainable practices.

A panel of distinguished industry executives gathered to discuss the importance of sustainability and water conservation in the industry. The Panel was moderated by Leanne Kemp, CEO of Everledger, and included Virginia C. Drosos (Gina), CEO of Signet; Paul Rowley, Vice President of Sales, De Beers; Brad Hampton, CEO of Helzberg; Susan Jacques, CEO of Gia; and Ghanshyam Dholakia, MD of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. Industry executives discussed sustainability topics such as prioritizing sustainable practices, collaborating with partners, and promoting sustainability in communities. Their insights provided valuable perspectives to promote a sustainable future, emphasizing the role of individuals and businesses in promoting sustainable practices.

In honor of their shared commitment to water conservation, Dholakia Foundation hosted the in-person, “Gala Dinner”, outside the UNHQ in connection with the UN 2023 Water Conference. The event honored Lakes to De Beers (De Beers Lake), Signet Jewelers (Signet Inspire Love), Helzberg Diamonds (Helzberg Lake), Watches & Jewellery Initiatives 2030 (Watches & Jewellery Initiative 2030 Lake), and the UN 2023 Water Conference (UN 2023 Water Conference Lake) and attended by top executives from these organisations, including Paul Rowley and Feriel Zerouki of De Beers; leadership team of Signet includes Virginia C. Drosos, Joan Hilson, Jamie Singleton, David A. Bouffard and Oded Edelman; Leadership team of Helzberg includes Brad Hampton and Julie Yoakum, the leadership team of Gia includes Susan Jacques, Tom Moses, Pritesh Patel, Anna Martin and Johanna Levy, as well as various ambassadors from other countries, and Johannes Cullmann, Chief Scientific Advisor – Office of President of United Nations General Assembly.

In addition to these achievements, Hari Krishna Exports launched its HK Annual Sustainability Report 2022 and joined the Watches and Jewellery Initiatives 2030, taking a leadership role in Second Pillar “Biodiversity and Water”. These initiatives further demonstrate the organisation's commitment to sustainability and responsible practices in the industry.

The Gala Dinner took place on 19th March 2023, at 6:00 PM, at 583 Park Avenue, New York, NY, USA. The organisation invited esteemed personalities to attend the event and contribute to its success.

