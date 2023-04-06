2023 California Pay Data Reporting – Top 9 Key Points that Businesses Need to Know

BoomTax Logo Woman working on CA data reporting on tablet

CA Pay Data Reporting Deadline nears as employers face new requirements & penalties. Stay informed & prepared for compliance challenges.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Pay Data Reporting deadline is rapidly approaching, and it is crucial for employers to stay informed and prepared for the new requirements and significant changes in 2023. Here's a summary of key points regarding who must file, what needs to be included, and the filing deadlines:

1. Private employers with a workforce of 100 employees or more are obligated to file the Payroll Employee Report, irrespective of EEO-1 report filing status.

2. Private employers, or client employers, with at least 100 workers hired through labor contractors (with at least one in California) are required to file an additional, separate annual Labor Contractor Employee Report, covering employees hired in the prior calendar year through labor contractors.

3. Labor contractors are responsible for providing the necessary information and data to the employer.

4. Both reports must contain mean and median hourly rates for each establishment job category and pay band, broken down by race, ethnicity, and sex.

5. The snapshot period for each report encompasses a single pay period between October 1 and December 31 of the reporting year.

6. The new deadline for filing reports is the 2nd Wednesday of May each year, with 2022 reports due by May 10, 2023. The portal to receive reports will become available on February 1, 2023.

Additional essential changes employers need to consider:

1. Employers are required to report only those employees and contract workers who are working in California and assigned to a California-based establishment.

2. Employers with more than 15 employees must include pay scales in job postings.

3. Penalties for noncompliance include $100 per employee for the first failure to file and $200 per employee for subsequent violations, with the potential for additional enforcement action charges by the CRD.

To help employers navigate the complexities of California pay reporting, BoomTax, a leading provider of compliance solutions, offers a comprehensive tool tailored to meet the new requirements. "We understand that navigating the new California Pay Data Reporting requirements can be overwhelming for employers. At BoomTax, we are committed to providing a seamless, user-friendly solution that not only simplifies compliance but also gives businesses peace of mind in this rapidly changing regulatory landscape," said Kenneth Ham, Founder and CEO of BoomTax.

BoomTax's intuitive solution simplifies the process of compiling and submitting pay data reports for both payroll employees and labor contractor employees, ensuring that employers remain compliant with the new regulations. Employers can learn more about the California Pay Reporting by visiting https://boomtax.com.

