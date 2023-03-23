SimuTech Group Acquires Software Distribution Business from Boston Engineering in Strategic Move

SimuTech Group, Inc., has acquired a software distribution unit from Boston Engineering in a strategic move to further strengthen their market position.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, US, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SimuTech Group, Inc., the largest Ansys Elite Channel Partner in North America, has acquired a software distribution unit from Boston Engineering in a strategic move to further strengthen their market position. The primary component of the business unit is a Channel Partner distributor of ANSYS, Inc. For Boston Engineering, the sale was driven by a change in the company’s strategic aims for growth in their product development and consulting services.

“It’s bittersweet to part with the Ansys product line, but I’m excited by what the future holds for everyone involved,” says Boston Engineering President and co-founder Bob Treiber II. “After an extensive search to locate the right buyer, SimuTech emerged as the clear leader, capable of providing the product knowledge, support, and service Boston Engineering wanted for its customers”.

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, SimuTech Group offers partnership and engineering expertise, through Ansys simulation products, support, training, consulting, and physical testing services. Boston Engineering feels that transitioning their Ansys Channel Partner relationship to an Ansys Elite Channel Partner such as SimuTech Group provides customers with long-term alignment and Ansys Expertise.

As part of the acquisition, SimuTech Group has welcomed three new members to their team from Boston Engineering – two Territory Account Managers and a Principal Engineer, allowing for a seamless customer transition and continued exceptional support. The Ansys customer base SimuTech Group has acquired from Boston Engineering is primarily spread out across the Northeast with a heavy concentration in New England, which is also a hub for electromagnetics engineering.

‘We are excited to welcome our newest customers as well as Boston Engineering’s three employees to SimuTech Group! We look forward to continued success and partnership together for many years to come. Acquisition has been an important part of SimuTech’s growth strategy in years past and continues to be an important component of how we scale our business.’ -Katie Lally, President & Owner, SimuTech Group

About SimuTech Group

SimuTech Group has over 40 years of experience inspiring clients to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver transformational products. SimuTech Group is the trusted advisor to over 3,000 clients, helping Ansys users gain insights to improve product efficiency, reliability, and performance through a full-service approach from sales to support. Our team of engineering experts can help problem-solve your product design and development challenges and move your projects forward.

For more information on simulation offerings and capabilities please contact us: info@simutechgroup.com