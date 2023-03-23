Smith Center Healing U Wellness Festival in DC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smith Center for Healing and Arts is thrilled to announce the upcoming Healing U Wellness Festival, taking place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 9 am-6 pm at 1632 U Street NW, Washington, DC. The event is free and open to the public.
The Healing U Wellness Festival is a one-day event that brings together wellness enthusiasts, practitioners, and artists to celebrate and explore the benefits of holistic and artistic healing. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities, including yoga classes, healing stations, mindfulness practices, and more. The festival is designed to help attendees connect, rejuvenate, and heal their minds and bodies.
“We’re excited to host the Healing U Wellness Festival,” said Lisa Simms Booth, Executive Director of Smith Center for Healing and the Arts. “Our goal with this event is to provide a space for individuals to connect, learn and grow on their wellness journey. We want to encourage healing beyond our walls and to be a vital resource in our community for those who need support and guidance to live a whole life regardless of their background.”
Throughout the day, facilitators, authors, and nutritionists will offer a variety of elevated experiences to help participants start or continue their healing journey. The event will feature workshops, live music, healthy food, resources, and classes to promote and encourage individual and community healing.
Registration for the Healing U Wellness Festival is available on our website at smithcenter.org/healing-u. For more information about the festival, including the full schedule of events, artists' information, and location, please visit the event website or email info@smithcenter.org.
About Smith Center for Healing and Arts:
Smith Center for Healing and Arts is a non-profit organization whose mission is to develop and promote healing practices that explore physical, emotional, and mental wellness and lead to life-affirming changes.
