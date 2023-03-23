International Summit 2023: Potential and Opportunities in Pulses and Specialty Crops in Brazil

Najla Souza, ApexBrazil

The big world players will meet at this event, scheduled for the 30th and 31st of March, 2023, in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil (Bourbon Cataratas Hotel and Resort).

This event will promote a strategic, high-level meeting, where the global market will be able to see the opportunities and potential for the production and export of Beans, Sesame, and Peanuts” — Najla Souza, director of the Brazil – Dry Beans and Sesame Seeds

The big world players will meet at the Dry Beans and Special Crop International Summit 2023 – the biggest event of the year on Pulses and Special Crops. Scheduled for the 30th and 31st of March in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, the event is a unique opportunity for companies from all over the world who want to access the great potential and opportunities of Latin American countries to supply beans, sesame, peanuts, and other specialties to the world."The objective of this event is to promote a strategic, high-level meeting, where the global market will be able to see the opportunities and the Brazilian and Latin potential for the production and export of Beans, Sesame, and Peanuts. Given the current economic and geopolitical scenario, Brazil is ready to meet global demands", says Najla Souza, director of the "Brazil – Dry Beans and Sesame Seeds" project.All exporters who are part of this project will be present at the meeting, which is an initiative of ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency) in partnership with Ibrafe (Brazilian Institute of Beans and Pulses). Exporters from all over America are expected in Foz do Iguaçu, as well as importers from all over the world.The two days of the Dry Beans and Special Crop International Summit 2023 will be a unique opportunity to network and do business while providing a clear and deep view of the Latin American Pulses and Special Crops market. It will also be an occasion for sharing content: Lectures and panels highlighting the quality of these agricultural products are scheduled.SERVICE:WHAT: Dry Beans and Special Crop International Summit 2023WHERE: Bourbon Cataratas Hotel and Resort (Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil)WHEN: March 30 and 31, 2023MORE INFORMATION: summit@ibrafe.org

