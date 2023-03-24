Third generation owners of Bay Stage Live acquire AVSS

New owners of Bay Stage Live, Danielle Justo Sherwin and Nicole Justo Idziak

New owners of Bay Stage Live, an event and A/V production company in Tampa, Danielle Justo Sherwin and Nicole Justo Idziak, have acquired AVSS.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Stage Live, a leading live-event production and audio/visual company, announced today their acquisition of AVSS (Audio Visual Support Services, Inc.). The acquisition comes as new owners Danielle Justo Sherwin and Nicole Justo Idziak purchased the family-owned business from their parents, Brian and Yvonne Justo in 2022 making them the third generation owners since the company's inception in 1957.

The acquisition of AVSS creates a combined history of live-event production and audio/visual experience of almost 100 years while expanding Bay Stage Live’s services, reach and inventory. “We are all excited about our partnership with AVSS. We’ve worked with them for many years and look forward to continuing to provide top-of-the-line service to all of our customers. The possibilities are unlimited,” said Danielle.

With an increased number of in-person events scheduled for 2023, the demand for high-quality event production is on the rise. Nicole adds, “As the technology in our industry develops and advances, event attendees come expecting to be ‘wowed’. We want to leave them feeling speechless. That is our goal every time as we grow our company with the AVSS partnership.”

“It's truly been a privilege to partner with Bay Stage Live all these years collectively serving the families, businesses and communities of Tampa for over 30 years. I know the Bay Stage Live team well, and the customers we work with can expect the same dedication to this industry that they've known with us. I’m excited to see what Nicole and Danielle do”, shares previous owner of AVSS, Bob Clements, current Director of Audio Visual Services.

Bay Stage Live provides a large range of services including production, rentals, equipment sales, design, supplies and repair while specializing in audio and visual rentals, sales, and custom solutions including 3D visualization software and advancing technologies.